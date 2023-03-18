Chaitra Navratri 2023: 7 mouth-watering fasting recipes to try during festive season

During the festival of Navratri, you get a chance to strengthen your immune system. Things like Buckwheat flour, Sighante flour, fresh vegetables, milk, curd and makhane are preferred because eating them keeps the stomach light and these things are easily digested. Apart from this, instead of ordinary salt, rock salt is used in food. On the other hand, those who do not want to fast should eat vegetarian sattvic food. Things like garlic and onion generate heat in the body, so do not consume these things to detox your body. Here we are going to tell you some of the best Navratri Vrat Recipes made during Navratri.

5 Best Navratri Vrat Recipes

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana is such an ingredient which is eaten a lot during fasting. Sabudana Khichdi is most liked in Navratri fasting recipe. It contains a good amount of starch and carbohydrate, which keeps your stomach full for a long time. Sabudana Khichdi prepared in mild spices is eaten with great fervor during Navratri. Peanuts and green coriander are also used in Sabudana Khichdi.

Sabudana Kheer

If you feel like eating something sweet during the festival of Navratri (Navratri 2019 Vrat Recipes), then you can also make Sabudana Kheer instead of Spicy Sabudana Khichdi. Sabudana Kheer is a classic dish for the occasion of Navratri. Cardamom, saffron and crunchy dry fruits enhance the taste of kheer.

Fasting rice dhokla

There are very few options to eat during fasting, but today we are going to tell you the method of making fasting rice dhokla. Khamir Utha Dhokla which is prepared from Samvat rice (special rice, which is used in food during Navratras). To which tempering of whole red chillies, cumin seeds, ghee and curry leaves is given.

Arbi Kofta and Mint Yogurt Dip

Arbi Kofta is a perfect snack for Navratri. It is prepared by mixing it with buckwheat flour and served with mint-yogurt dip. This time in Navratri, you can try Arabic Kofta and Mint Yogurt Dip.

Buckwheat flour puri

If buckwheat flour puri is mixed with potato curry, then the taste of food doubles. Apart from this, you can also eat these puris with curd. Consuming buckwheat flour increases your energy level.

Buckwheat Dosa

So let's talk about buckwheat puri but do you know that delicious dosa can also be made from buckwheat flour. Arbi is mixed in buckwheat flour and potato filling is filled in between. You can also eat Kuttu dosa with potato curry or chutney.

Vratwale Curd Potato

Potato is one such vegetable which is eaten during Navratri fast. Many types of dishes can be made from potatoes. You must have eaten potato curry many times during the fast. But this time, whenever you observe a fast, you must try this potato curry made with curd. In this vegetable, boiled potatoes are prepared by putting them in a thick gravy of curd. If you want, you can also make Aloo Rasedar Vratwale.