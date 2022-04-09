Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 8: Maa Mahaguari significance, Ashtami shubha muhurat and more

In India, the holy nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is being observed. It began on April 2 this year, and today is the eighth day of the celebration, on which Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. Devotees worship Maa Durga in nine different avatars and fast for nine days. Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri are Maa Durga's nine forms.

Navratri is celebrated twice a year, with Chaitra Navratri marking the finish of the spring season and the start of the summer season.

Shubh Muhurat

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 11:05 PM on Apr 08, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 01:23 AM on Apr 10, 2022

Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri. Ashtami is on April 9, 2022, this year. Goddess Shailputri, according to Hindu mythology, was extraordinarily beautiful and gifted with a fair complexion when she was sixteen years old.

She was titled Goddess Mahagauri as a result of this. She's been compared to the conch, the moon, and Kunda's white flower. With small arms, Goddess Mahagauri is represented. She holds Trishul with one right hand while keeping the other in Abhaya Mudra. On the eighth day of Navratri, Sandhi Puja is performed. During the Navratri Puja, Sandhi Puja is especially important. It is performed when Ashtami Tithi ends and Navami Tithi begins.

