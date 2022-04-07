Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 6: Maa Katyayani significance, puja vidhi and more

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 06:42 AM IST

The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated in India. This year, it was started on April 2, and today is the sixth day of the festival which is dedicated to Maa Katyayani.

During all nine days, people worship nine avatars of Maa Durga and also observe fast.

The nine avatars of Maa Durga are - Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

The festival of Navratri falls twice a year and Chaitra Navratri marks the end of the spring season and the beginning of the summer season.

Significance of worshipping Maa Katyayani

Maa Katyayani is known to clear hurdles and remove negative energy.

Goddess Katyayani's blessings are said to wash away the sins of those who worship her.

As per beliefs, Goddess Katyayani has eliminated Mahishasura. Goddess Katyayani was raised by a sage named Katya, hence she was named Katyayani.

Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurta – 04:34 am to 05:19 pm

Sunrise time - 6:05 am

Sunset time - 6:42 pm

Puja Vidhi

People need to begin the Puja by invoking Lord Ganesha (Vighnaharta). Later people need to seek his blessings in order to observe a hurdle-free Navratri vrat.

Then, invoke Maa Katyayani by chanting the following Mantras.

Maa Katyayani Mantras

Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah॥

Katyayani Shubham Dadyad Devi Danavaghatini॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Katyayani Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥