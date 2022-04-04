Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, importance

April 4 marks the third day of Chaitra Navratri 2022. This day is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, who is also known as the married form of Maa Parvati.

This devi started applying the half-moon after getting married to Lord Shiva. Her name also means half-moon shaped like a bell.

Chandraghanta stands for courage and strength. She protects all devotees from evil forces.

She is the Rudra rood of Maa Durga. While she represents peace and calm, she also took violent avatar for the betterment of all.

As per belief, she was known for establishing justice and gave strength and courage to all her devotees.

Speaking of physical description, she is said to have ten hands and is mounted on a tigress. Also, she has a third eye on her forehead.

Also, READ: Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, mantra, shubh muhurat

Mounted on a tigress the goddess is dasabhuja or the one with ten hands. One of her hands remains in Abhayamudra or blessing posture.

Puja Vidhi:

For doing the puja of Maa Chandraghanta, place the goddess idol on a chowki or table and bathe it with Kesar(Saffron), Gangaajal (holy water), and kewra (floral water).

Next, you can dress her in golden-coloured clothes. Also, offer yellow-coloured flowers and lotus. For prasad, you should offer sweets, panchamrit and mishri (rock sugar).

Mantras to please Maa Chandraghanta

You can chant these mantras to receive the blessings of Maa Chandraghanta

ॐ देवी चन्द्रघण्टायै नमः॥

Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah॥

Stuti of Maa Chandraghanta



या देवी सर्वभू‍तेषु माँ चन्द्रघण्टा रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Chandraghanta Rupena Samstita

Namastasyay Namastasyay Namastasyay Namo Namah