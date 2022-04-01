Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, ghatasthapana muhurat to follow on April 2

Chaitra Navratri 2022 will begin on Friday, April 2. Navratri (nine nights) is celebrated to worship goddess Durga and her nine forms through the nine days. It is to seek her blessings for protection from evil and seek happiness.

Day 1 of Chaitra Navratri 2022 is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri. Goddess Shailputri is the daughter of Himalaya born in the house of the king of mountains. The pictorial depiction of Maa Shailputri shows her having two hands, holding the Trishul or the trident in the right hand, a pink lotus in the left, and a crescent adorns her forehead. She is seen riding on Nandi bull, she is the wife of Lord Shiva and has two kids, Ganesha and Kartikeya.

The colour red is associated with the Goddess and it is considered auspicious to wear the red attire as it symbolises passion, auspiciousness as well as anger.

Devotees embark on this nine-day-long celebration with Ghatasthapna or Kalash Sthapna.

The nine avatars of Goddess Durga worshipped are:

Shailaputri or Pratipada, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidhatri

The legend of Maa Shailputri:

According to Hindu mythology, Mata Parvati was born as Goddess Sati in her previous birth, and she took her life by immolating herself because of her father, Daksha Prajapati. One day, Sati's father invited everyone to a grand Yagya but he did not invite Lord Shiva just to insult him, and because of that Mata Sati killed herself in that same yagya.

After this, she took birth as Parvati, the daughter of the mountain king, and she did meditation and offered prayers so that she could marry Lord shiva. Later, after the deep meditation, one day Lord Brahma appeared in front of her and blessed her that Lord Shiva would marry her.

Auspicious timing for Ghatasthapna/ Kalash Sthapna 2022:

The muhurat for Ghatasthapana on April 2, Friday is from 06:10 am to 08:31 am and then 12:00 pm to 12:50 pm.

Items needed for Kalash Sthapna:

A clay pot to sow ‘Sapta Dhanya’ (seven kinds of grains)

Sapta Dhanya

Steel or brass pot (Kalash)

Holy water or Gangajal

Red thread (Kautuka)

Coins for Kalash

5-leafed mango twig

Bowl of rice grains

A coconut

Flowers, doob grass, and beetle

Mantras to chant on this day:

*Ya Devi Sarvabhutesu Maa Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

*Om Devi Shailputryai Namah

*Sarva Swarupe Sarveshe, Sarva Shakti Samanvite

Bhaye Bhyastraahi No Devi, Durge Devi Namostute

*Etatte vadanam saumyam lochana trayabhushitam

Paatu nah sarvabhitibhyah kaatyaayani namostute

Jwala Karala Matyugram Sheshasura Sudanam

Trishulam Patu No Bhiter Bhadrakali Namostute