Chaitra Navratri 2022 Day 1: Maa Shailputri is worshipped today - Know Kalash sthapna niyam, shubh mahurat

Chaitra Navratri 2022 began on Saturday (April 2). Navratri (nine nights) is celebrated to worship goddess Durga and her nine forms through the nine days. It is to seek her blessings for protection from evil and seek happiness.

Navratri is celebrated four times a year – Magha, Chaitra, Ashadha, and Ashwin. Navratri ends the tamas of the atmosphere and marks the beginning of 'sattvikta'. There is an increase in gaiety, zeal, and enthusiasm in the mind. On the first day of Navratri, the Shailputri form of Goddess. is worshipped.

Rules for setting up Kalash in Navratri

All aspects and problems of life can be handled during Navratri. Light and sattvik (pure) food should be eaten during Navratri. Barley and water should be used in a regular diet. These days oil, spices, and grains should be eaten as less as possible. While setting up the Kalash, one can put a coin in the water and then place coconut on the Kalash and sow barley by applying soil on the Kalash. You should also light a lamp near the Kalash.

Kalash Sthapna Timing

The Kalash sthapna is done on the Pratipada date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. This time Pratipada date is on April 2, however, Pratipada is only till 11:21 am. Therefore, the Kalash sthapna should be done before 11:21 am.

How can one worship Maa Shailputri?

Wear red clothes at the time of worship.

Light a one-faced lamp of ghee in front of the Goddess.

Offer red flowers and red fruits to the Goddess.

Now, chant the mantra of Goddess "Om du Durgaya Namah" or if you want, recite "Durga Saptashati" regularly.

Night worship is more fruitful in Navratri.