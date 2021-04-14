Chaitra Navratri 2021: Worship Maa Bhramcharini on Day 2, know puja vidhi, rituals, significance

Wednesday (April 14) is the second day of the Chaitra Navratri and is dedicated to Maa Bhramcharini, who is known as the symbol of wisdom and knowledge. According to the pictorial description, Goddess Brahmacharini carries japmala in her hand and she wears a white saree. On this day, the devotees should offer jasmine flower to the idol of Maa Brahmacharini as it is the favourite flower of Goddess Brahmacharini.

Maa Brahmacharini stands for a devoted female student who only desired to marry Lord Shiva. She is the unmarried avatar of Goddess Parvati. This form is considered as the unmarried mediating form of Goddess Parvati. Devi Brahmacharini is symbolic of love and immense strength. She holds a rosary in one hand and a Kamandal in the other. It is believed that she governs the planet of Mars.

Maa Brahmacharini signifies love, loyalty, wisdom, and knowledge. The colour white is associated with Maa Bramhacharini.

How to worship Maa Brahmacharini?

Devotees should get up early and take a bath. They should take all the puja samagri such as flowers, roli, chandan, among other things and should offer it Maa Brahmacharini.

Then devotees should chant mantras and they conclude the puja by performing a special Maa Durga Aarti.

Mantras to chant:

Ya devi sarvabhuteṣu maa brahmachariṇi rupeṇa sansthita |Namastasyai namastasyai namastasyai namo namah ||Dadhana kara padmabhyama akṣamala kamaṇḍalu |Devi prasidatu maa brahmachariṇyanuttama ||

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Yaa Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Shakti Roopena Samsthitah||Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namaha||

The nine-day long Chaitra Navratri festival began on April 13 (Tuesday) and will conclude on April 22 (Thursday). Nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped through the nine days.