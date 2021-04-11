Chaitra Navratri 2021: Know dates, timings, significance and other important details

Navratri is celebrated twice a year. Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasant Navratri which falls during the spring season every year and is considered auspicious for the farming communities in the country. According to the Georgian calendar, it usually falls in the month of March or April.

The other Navratri is known as Sharad Navratri as it is celebrated during the autumn season. This year Chaitra Navratri will commence on April 13, 2021, and the celebration will last up to April 22, 2021. Chaitra Navratri (nine nights) is particularly celebrated to worship goddess Durga and her nine forms through the nine days. It is to seek her blessings for protection from evil and seek happiness.

Significance of Chaitra Navratri 2021:

The first day of Navratri marks the first day of the Hindu calendar and it falls during the Shukla Paksha of the moon i.e, the full moon phase. The rituals performed during the nine days to praise Godess Durga vary every day.

Different states recognise the festival with different names, in Maharashtra, it is known as Gudi Padwa while in Kashmir it is known as Navreh. It coincides with different harvest festivals across several states in India. Devotees embark on this nine-day-long celebration with Ghatasthapna or Kalash Sthapna.

The nine avatars of goddess Durga worshipped are:

Shailaputri or Pratipada, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidhatri

Auspicious timing for Ghatasthapna/ Kalash Sthapna 2021:

April,13 Tuesday between 6:11 AM AND 10:22 AM

Items needed for Kalash Sthapna:

A clay pot to sow ‘Sapta Dhanya’ (seven kinds of grains)Sapta DhanyaSteel or brass pot (Kalash)Holy water or GangajalRed thread (Kautuka)Coins for Kalash5-leafed mango twigBowl of rice grainsA coconutFlowers, doob grass, and beetle nuts

Auspicious colour of the day on 9 days:

Day 1- April 13, 2021 (Tuesday) PratipadaColour - Red

Day 2- April 14, 2021 (Wednesday) DwitiyaColour - Royal Blue

Day 3- April 15, 2021 (Thursday) TritiyaColour - Yellow

Day 4-April 16, 2021 (Friday) ChaturthiColor - Green

Day 5-April 17, 2021 (Saturday) PanchamiColour - Grey

Day 6-April 18, 2021 (Sunday) ShasthiColour - Orange

Day 7-April 19, 2021 (Monday) SaptamiColour - White

Day 8-April 20, 2021 (Tuesday) AshtamiColour - Pink

Day 9-April 21, 2021 (Wednesday) Rama NavamiColour - Sky Blue