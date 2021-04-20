Chaitra Navratri 2021 Durga Ashtami: WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes for your loved ones

Today (April 20) is Durga Ashtami and the eighth day of the Chaitra Navratri 2021. Goddess Maha Gauri is worshipped o this day and it is believed that the Goddess killed the demon Mahisasur. The day marks the celebration of strength, victory of good over evil and positivity over negativity.

People also do Kanya Pujan and young girls worshipped on this day are the forms of Goddess Durga.

Chaitra Navratri 2021 - Here are some WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes you can send to tour loved ones on Durga Ashtami 2021:

*May Maa Durga give prosperity to you and your family. May her blessings be always with you. Happy Durga Ashtami.

*Hope this Durga Ashtami brings in good fortune and abounding happiness for you. Happy Durga Ashtami!

*This festival brings a lot of colour to our lives. May bright colours dominate your life. Happy Durga Ashtami

*Let your home be filled with the joyous spirit of this divine occasion. Happy Durga Ashtami.

*Ma Durga is a mother of the universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of female dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami!

*May this Durga Ashtami brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a Happy Durga Ashtami.”

*May this festival bring you happiness and success. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2021!

*May the blessings of maa Durga fall upon you and your family. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2021!

“May Maa Durga illuminate your life with countless blessings of happiness. Happy Durga Ashtami.”

*May the nine auspicious days of Navratri bring hope and happiness in your life. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2021!

*Good wishes for a joyous Durga Ashtami, with plenty of peace and prosperity. Happy Durga Ashtami

*Wishing you a happy and prosperous Navratri, may this festival bring you happiness and success. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2021!