Chaitra Navratri 2021: Day 1 muhurat, puja vidhi, history and significance of Maa Shailputri

Tuesday (April 13) marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri (nine nights) is particularly celebrated to worship goddess Durga and her nine forms through the nine days. It is to seek her blessings for protection from evil and seek happiness.

Day 1 of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri. Goddess Shailputri is the daughter of Himalaya born in the house of the king of mountains. The pictorial depiction of Maa Shailputri shows her having two hands, holding the Trishul or the trident in the right hand, a pink lotus in the left, and a crescent adorns her forehead. She is seen riding on Nandi bull, she is the wife of Lord Shiva and has two kids, Ganesha and Kartikeya.

The colour red is associated with the Goddess and it is considered auspicious to wear the red attire as it symbolises passion, auspiciousness as well as anger.

Devotees embark on this nine-day-long celebration with Ghatasthapna or Kalash Sthapna.

Significance of Chaitra Navratri 2021:

The first day of Navratri marks the first day of the Hindu calendar and it falls during the Shukla Paksha of the moon i.e, the full moon phase. The rituals performed during the nine days to praise Goddess Durga vary every day.

The nine avatars of goddess Durga worshipped are:

Shailaputri or Pratipada, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidhatri

Auspicious timing for Ghatasthapna/ Kalash Sthapna 2021:

April,13 Tuesday between 6:11 am and 10:22 am

Items needed for Kalash Sthapna:

A clay pot to sow ‘Sapta Dhanya’ (seven kinds of grains)Sapta DhanyaSteel or brass pot (Kalash)Holy water or GangajalRed thread (Kautuka)Coins for Kalash5-leafed mango twigBowl of rice grainsA coconutFlowers, doob grass, and beetle

The legend of Maa Shailputri:

According to Hindu mythology, Mata Parvati was born as Goddess Sati in her previous birth, and she took her life by immolating herself because of her father, Daksha Prajapati. One day, Sati's father invited everyone to a grand Yagya but he did not invite Lord Shiva just to insult him, and because of that Mata Sati killed herself in that same yagya.

After this, she took birth as Parvati, the daughter of the mountain king, and she did meditation and offered prayers so that she could marry Lord shiva. Later, after the deep meditation, one day Lord Brahma appeared in front of her and blessed her that Lord Shiva would marry her.

Mantras to chant on this day:

*Ya Devi Sarvabhutesu Maa Shailaputri Rupena SamsthitaNamastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

*Om Devi Shailputryai Namah

*Sarva Swarupe Sarveshe, Sarva Shakti SamanviteBhaye Bhyastraahi No Devi, Durge Devi Namostute

*Etatte vadanam saumyam lochana trayabhushitamPaatu nah sarvabhitibhyah kaatyaayani namostuteJwala Karala Matyugram Sheshasura SudanamTrishulam Patu No Bhiter Bhadrakali Namostute