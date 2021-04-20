Chaitra Navaratri 2021, Day 8: Maa Maha Gauri's story, puja vidhi, kanya puja on Ashtami

Tuesday (April 20) is the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri 2021 and is celebrated as Durga Ashtami ad Maa Maha Gauri is worshipped. On this day, it is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahisasur. The day marks the celebration of strength, victory of good over evil, and positivity over negativity.

As per scriptures, Goddess Durga was created by Tri Murti that is Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. The soul of Goddess Durga came into existence on the day of Shukla Paksha Ashtami. On the occasion, devotees worship the Goddess and observe a day-long fast or vrat in order to seek her divine protection, prosperity, success, happiness, and peace.

Durga Ashtami rituals:

Devotees wake up early in the morning and worship Goddess Durga by offering her flowers, chandan (sandalwood paste), dhoop, kumkuma, fruits, etc. Devotees also chant various devi mantras on this day. Both men and women celebrate this eve and read the Durga Ashtami Vrat Katha and Durga Chalisa.

O this day, Kanya Puja is also done by devotees. It is a special day for people who keep Navratri fast and then break it by feeding young girls with the traditional bhog - halwa-puri and chane. According to Devi Bhagwat Puran, it is believed that the young girls worshipped on this day are the forms of Goddess Durga. It is for the same reason that 9 girls along with 1 boy (called Langur) are worshipped and treated with good food, which is also known as Kanjak Puja or Kanya Pujan.

Maha Gauri Mantra:

Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah॥

Ya devi sarvbhuteshu maa gauri rupen sansthitaNamastasyee namastasyee namastasyeenamo namah