Celebs look at Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mrunal Thakur to Ananya Panday, who wore what this festive season

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood stars celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in vibrant ethnic wear. From Genelia’s silk saree to Ananya’s chic suit set, celebrities blended tradition and modern style.
Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most awaited festivals in India, and every year, Bollywood adds its glamour to the celebrations. This year too, film stars embraced the festive mood with ethnic fashion that beautifully reflected tradition with a modern edge.
Here’s a look at how your favourite celebrities marked Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in style:
Genelia looked every bit the traditional diva in Vinay Narkar’s iconic Motichur Rasta pure silk saree. She completed her look with a classic nath from Arnav Jewellery, proving that simplicity rooted in tradition can look regal and timeless.
After her own Ganesh puja, Mrunal stepped out to visit Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. She wore a custom Mayyur Girotra outfit, featuring a short kurta with silver zardozi embroidery and a chikankari dupatta. Her traditional nath became the highlight of her look.
Sharvari turned heads in a Banarasi Baithak kora silk tissue saree, handwoven with gold zari stripes and tinted shades of green, rust, lavender, and blue. The saree gave an ethereal charm, offering a refreshing festive look.
Jacqueline made a statement in the Gul Ghagra by Aikeyah. The onion pink and mehendi green outfit featured chand phool embroidery, highlighted with gota work. Styled with a gota bralette and embroidered dupatta, Jacqueline’s outfit radiated glamour and festive cheer.
Pragya opted for a Mahima Mahajan burgundy organza sharara set, complete with a heavy embroidered peplum kurta, sharara pants, and dupatta. The deep burgundy shade with intricate work gave her a royal and festive vibe.
Twinkle Khanna added elegance in a rani-pink saree, sharing glimpses of her celebrations with her Instagram fans. At 51, her graceful ethnic style proved that festive dressing is timeless.
READ MORE: Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja clarifies her statement on Saiyaaa star Ahaan Panday: 'My son is also going to...'
Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita silenced divorce rumours by celebrating together. Dressed in colour-coordinated traditional outfits, they stepped out smiling and even distributed sweets to the paparazzi.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinned in vibrant fuchsia pink for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Rakul stunned in an embroidered lehenga with statement jewellery, while Jackky looked elegant in a matching embroidered kurta.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinned in vibrant fuchsia pink for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025. Rakul stunned in an embroidered lehenga with statement jewellery, while Jackky looked elegant in a matching embroidered kurta.
Bhumi dazzled in a glamorous saree, drawing all eyes with her radiant style. Her choice of traditional yet modern draping perfectly captured the spirit of the festival.
Ananya Panday welcomed Ganpati Bappa with her family, wearing a chic ivory kurta with golden and pink embroidery. The flowy sleeves, subtle sequin work, and embroidered dupatta gave her outfit a youthful yet traditional charm.