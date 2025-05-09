She also emphasised the importance of eating seasonal fruits like mangoes, which are naturally in sync with your body’s needs during the hot summer months.

Who doesn’t love mango? We all eagerly wait the entire year for mango season to indulge in the king of fruits. But a lot of people shy away from mangoes due to concerns about weight gain or health issues. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, however, wants to change that.

In her latest post, Diwekar explains the many benefits of eating mangoes during the summer, saying, “A mango a day keeps the sadness away.” She shared that mangoes are packed with fibre, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that not only aid digestion but also lift your mood and improve brain function.

Diwekar reassured her followers that mangoes don’t cause weight gain when consumed in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. Her recommendation? Enjoy mangoes as a snack or even as a full meal without stressing about calories.

She also emphasised the importance of eating seasonal fruits like mangoes, which are naturally in sync with your body’s needs during the hot summer months.

Rujuta also emphasised that “some things are worth repeating” as she highlighted a few important facts about mangoes:

A mango a day, keeps sadness at bay.

Some things are worth repeating -

The mango is good for you

The mango doesn’t cause diabetes or put you at a risk of elevated blood sugars

Even the American Diabetic Association recommends mango when it’s in season

Repeat.

Misinformation is bad for health, mango is not. Go ahead and sink your teeth in and devour the mango...

