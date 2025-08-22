Celebrity inspired coffee recipes: Discover secret ingredients Bollywood stars swear by

Bollywood stars like Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and more reveal unique healthy coffee recipes and how you can recreate them at home.

Coffee is more than just your morning routine; it’s a lifestyle. Bollywood celebrities are also obsessed with their own unique twists to the brew. From creamy coffee to collagen booster, these stars prove that a morning cup can be delicious, healthy, and indulgent all at once. Here’s a closer look at some surprising coffee recipes inspired by Bollywood’s leading ladies and how you can recreate them at home.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez loves a creamy, energising blend made with freshly brewed espresso and a dollop of ghee. This star-approved recipe not only gives coffee a silky texture but also provides healthy fats that fuel her mornings.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty swaps regular milk with almond milk in her coffee, adding a touch of butter for creaminess. This dairy-free alternative is not only lighter but also gives her brew a nutty flavour and velvety finish.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan takes a completely different route by turning coffee into a healthy dessert alternative. Her recipe combines roasted coffee powder with a scoop of protein powder, mixed into a bowl of curd. It’s a perfect snack for anyone with a sweet tooth who still wants to eat clean.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon adds a scoop of collagen creamer to her black coffee, creating a drink that’s both delicious and good for skin health. Collagen is known for improving elasticity and promoting radiance.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar makes her coffee stand out with the addition of ghee and raw honey. The ghee provides healthy fats and a rich, nutty flavour, while honey adds natural sweetness and depth.