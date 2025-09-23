Celebrity fitness coach Rujuta Diwekar’s shares top 4 Navratri foods women should eat while fasting

Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares 4 must-have foods for women during Navratri fasting. From energy-boosting sabudana and seasonal fruits to protein-rich nuts and milk, these foods keep women healthy, energised, and balanced while observing the nine-day festival fast.
Navratri is a time of devotion, discipline, and fasting, but it’s also important to maintain energy and nutrition. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar emphasises that fasting doesn’t mean compromising on health, especially for women. According to her, certain foods are essential to keep the body nourished while observing Navratri fasts. Here are the 4 must-have foods recommended by Rujuta Diwekar:
Sabudana is a popular fasting ingredient in India. Rich in carbohydrates, it provides instant energy, making it ideal for long fasting hours. Rujuta Diwekar suggests preparing it with minimal ghee and adding peanuts for protein and healthy fats, which help maintain stamina throughout the day.
Rajgira, a powerhouse grain, can be eaten in various forms such as ladoo, thalipeeth, roti, or chikki. Rujuta stressed its rich iron content, which plays a crucial role in improving haemoglobin levels. Adequate iron intake not only strengthens the body but also enhances mental health. She also pointed out that consuming rajgira helps improve hair quality, making it a versatile must-have during fasting.
Almonds, cashews, walnuts, and raisins are nutrient-dense foods recommended by Rujuta. They provide essential fats, protein, and micronutrients, helping women stay energised and avoid weakness. Consuming a small portion in the morning or evening can be extremely beneficial.
Milk, paneer, and curd are excellent sources of protein and calcium. Rujuta advises including milk or milk-based dishes during fasting to maintain muscle strength and bone health. A glass of milk or a small serving of paneer curry can make fasting more balanced and sustainable.
Rujuta Diwekar emphasises that fasting should not compromise nutritional balance. By incorporating these four foods, women can enjoy the spiritual benefits of Navratri while keeping their bodies healthy and energised. Along with mindful eating, staying hydrated and avoiding processed fasting foods ensures a safe and fulfilling fasting experience.
Navratri fasting can be both spiritually uplifting and physically nourishing if done the right way. Following expert tips like Rujuta Diwekar’s can help women maintain energy, health, and devotion throughout the nine days of celebration.