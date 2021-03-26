Headlines

Celebrity costume designer & stylist Namratha Jauni explains the need for creating and following latest style trends

Adding an extra touch of fashion and style in her outfits, Namratha Jauni focuses on quality and makes sure that her designs are unique in their way.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 26, 2021, 12:10 PM IST

There goes a popular saying, “The first impression is the last impression.” It goes apt for the fashion industry, where trends mould and change with no time.

The dynamic industry is all about setting the latest style trends. Many fashion designers, influencers and Bollywood celebrities inspire fashion enthusiasts with their impeccable style. However, fashion designer Namratha Jauni believes that fashion is more about being comfortable in what you wear.

 The professional stylist is known for her impeccable style, and she thinks that style and fashion are more about being comfortable. “You can walk with confidence if you are comfortable in your outfit. Creating fashion trends is one aspect, and being comfy in what you wear is another aspect. Both should not be mixed”, says Namratha. The costume designer furthermore revealed that fashion is more about creating style, and not copying what others are doing.
 
Taking inspiration from the celebrity outfits, her focus has always been on creating something unique. Adding an extra touch of fashion and style in her outfits, Namratha Jauni focuses on quality and makes sure that her designs are unique in their way. All her life, she has been fond of different fashion outfits and she loves to experiment with distinct looks. Speaking about her way of designing outfits, Namratha explained that she amalgamates the simplicity and newness in her outfits. “Understanding what to wear at which occasion is of the utmost importance”, she added.    
 
Besides this, the fashion designer explained that social media has played a crucial role in backing up the fashion industry. “Not just fashion influencers, but costume stylists and designers also get to showcase their work over the digital domain”, quoted Namrata. While many might find it fascinating and fancy, being a celebrity fashion designer is not a cakewalk. It requires having a sharp intellect and an eye on all the latest fashion trends happening in the market. Knowing how to give a distinct and unique look in terms of fashion has made Namratha Jauni an eminent name among other fashion designers.

