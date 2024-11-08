New Delhi, India – Art enthusiasts and collectors are invited to experience Buoyant Iconic Depth, a major retrospective of the late Sanjeev Sinha’s works, at the India Habitat Centre’s Visual Arts Gallery from November 20 to 26, 2024.

Organized by the Sanjeev Sinha Foundation, this highly anticipated exhibition unveils a vibrant array of paintings and sculptures that highlight the bold vision and introspective journey of Sinha’s career from 2013 to 2020.

Curated by Els Reijnders, Director of the Foundation for Indian Artist, and Dianne Hagen, a distinguished visual artist from the Netherlands, Buoyant Iconic Depth captures the deep-rooted themes that defined Sinha’s career. This exhibition, made possible with the support of Takshila, The Raza Foundation, and Mediverse Hospital, showcases a body of work that traverses themes of society, beauty, and peace, harmoniously blending Sinha’s spiritual inclinations with Indian cultural motifs.

The exhibition’s title, Buoyant Iconic Depth, reflects the layered intricacies of Sinha’s creations, where bold colors and shapes symbolize a spectrum of human experiences. The carefully curated selection of artworks includes never-before-seen pieces from his paintings and sculptures, some of which have previously garnered praise internationally in Amsterdam. Now, for the first time, these iconic sculptures will be presented alongside paintings, realizing Sinha’s vision of displaying both mediums together.

Art historian and gallerist Willem Baars described Sinha’s work as one that challenges viewers, noting, “His images were complex, evoking a connection yet keeping you at a distance, drawing the viewer into a layered, mysterious realm.” This sentiment is echoed by independent art critic Meera Menezes, who reflects on Sinha’s early work from 1990 as a “... visual vocabulary that creates an atmosphere of transcendence and timelessness.” Sinha’s ability to evoke such universal emotions through his art speaks to the unique position he held in India’s modern art movement.

An exclusive full-color catalog will accompany the exhibition, featuring insightful essays by Baars, Menezes, and the curators themselves. It promises to be a valuable addition for collectors, art students, and admirers, offering a comprehensive exploration of Sinha’s work.

About Sanjeev Sinha

Born in 1963 in Barh, Bihar, Sanjeev Sinha was a pivotal figure in the emerging Bihari art generation of the 1980s. Graduating from the College of Arts & Crafts, Patna, Sinha’s journey took him across India, from Lucknow to his permanent residence in Delhi. His work, deeply rooted in Hindu and Buddhist mythologies, explores themes of society, peace, and beauty, always with a reflection on the intrinsic role of art in society. His artistic contributions have been recognized worldwide, including winning the National Academy Award in 1991 at the young age of 28.

Sinha’s eclectic body of work is notable for its diversity in style and medium. From his early contemplative paintings depicting silence amidst a world in turmoil to his later vivid works such as the Gentle Bite series of 2013, Sinha deftly shifted between stylistic approaches and composition methods, often juxtaposing mythological figures with modern symbols. His sculptures, intimate yet monumental, play with scale and symbolism, inviting the viewer into a world of personal reflection and cultural depth.

