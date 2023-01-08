Search icon
Cardio vs weight lifting training: which is better for your fitness goals?

We should give priority to weight training and then do weight lifting before a cardio workout for weight loss and muscle gain.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Cardio vs weight lifting training: which is better for your fitness goals?
Representational image

Both cardio and weight training are popular and convenient ways to burn calories. Both have unique health benefits and complement each other. But, it can be difficult for a beginner to decide which one is the most beneficial among them.

Knowing about both forms of exercise can provide a starting point on a fitness journey. Now the question arises which one should be done first? It generally depends on your basic goals and priorities. But, in general, weightlifting requires more effort.

So, if we cannot do both these exercises on different days, then we should give priority to weight training and then do weight lifting before a cardio workout. Incorporating both cardio and weight lifting makes your workout a healthy exercise. Cardio improves heart health and burns more calories than weight lifting alone. Lifting weights increases your metabolism, builds muscle and lowers your risk of injury.

Cardio vs weight training

Benefits of Cardio- Cardio exercises basically work for the cardiovascular system. There are many forms of cardio, each with its own unique benefits. Cardio improves heart health. Cardio exercise is known to increase your heart rate, which trains your body to use oxygen more effectively.

Over time, these cardiovascular conditions including heart attack, coronary artery disease, heart disease can reduce your risk of diabetes and death. Cardio is comparatively less risky for someone with heart disease. Cardio burns more calories than weight training. How a 185-pound person burns calories doing a moderate cardio workout at the gym for an hour: Running burns between 600-1000 calories, Bicycling burns 650-1000 calories, Swimming 500-840 Calories are burned between. Doing cardio benefits both the lungs and the heart.

Benefits of Weight Lifting- Weight training provides benefits of the same importance as cardio. However, weight training requires external weights. There are mainly two types of weight training. Lifting weights builds more muscle. Weight lifting can increase your metabolism. Weight training may not burn as many calories as cardio, but it can increase an exerciser's metabolism for up to three days after training, sometimes burning up to 50 per cent more calories per pound of muscle. Lifting weights helps in building muscles.

