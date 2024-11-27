LIFESTYLE
Of course, women can use SARMs, but slightly different doses and tactics are needed both to keep females safe, and maximize their returns. Using Cardarine for women is the classic chemical stack to use.
We are going to tell you everything you need to know about using Cardarine for women now. Plus, we’ll cover the classic Cardarine & Ostarine stack which will help you tone and shred a ton of fat.
Most women don’t want big muscles. They want to be shredded and have the tightest and curviest fit feminine form possible.
Cardarine is great for doing that, and so is Ostarine. There are quite a lot of options around those two SARMs, but don’t worry we’ll talk you through everything you need to know right now.
If you’d like to check out Cardarine pricing and details in advance, then this is a great company:
>>>>> Chemyo 50 mL Cardarine (dosed at 10 mg/mL)
There’s some great news and not so great news on using Cardarine. Let’s explain exactly how Cardarine works first, with the benefits it can bring, and then address concerns.
Cardarine primarily functions as a PPARD (Peroxisome Proliferator Activated Receptor Delta) receptor agonist. Don’t get hung up on how complex that sounds though, because it’s not really important. But, PPARD is a protein that plays a crucial role in regulating various metabolic processes within our cells.
When you take Cardarine, it activates PPARD and raises energy metabolism levels. Instead of relying heavily on glucose (sugar) for energy, your body starts favoring fat stores. In other words, Cardarine encourages your system to tap into those stubborn fat reserves as a primary energy source. This obviously cuts fat faster and delivers far more energy as you are getting fat and glucose energy.
By promoting fatty acid oxidation and reducing glucose utilization unless it’s needed, Cardarine leads to a decrease in both subcutaneous (under the skin) and visceral (around organs) fat mass. This fat-burning effect contributes to a leaner, more defined appearance, which is exactly what most women want.
Cardarine also enhances endurance significantly. It does this by increasing muscle cell metabolism, which means your muscles can work harder and longer before fatigue sets in. You’ll be able to push yourself harder and longer, to build strength, build tone, and burn more fat.
Beyond fat loss and endurance, Cardarine has been shown in some rat studies to have a positive impact on cholesterol levels, lowering bad cholesterol while raising good cholesterol.
Additionally, some animal studies have shown that Cardarine may actually benefit liver health, by not putting pressure on it, and having potentially protective properties.
On the downside, one animal study (on rats) found that Cardarine generated cancer tumor growth where no evidence had previously been seen. This study was halted, and all research into Cardarine was then halted as well.
But calm heads have looked at this study in detail, and noted that the rats were given doses equivalent to several hundred milligrams in a human every single day. This was over several months, which would equate to several years in human terms. It’s simply wasn’t a viable comparison to make.
In addition, millions of people have used Cardarine around the world for many years, and there has been no link between its use and increased cancer development.
Nope, Cardarine is not a selective androgen receptor modulator, meaning it doesn’t work at androgen receptor sites in muscle and bone tissue, and won’t deplete testosterone.
As a woman, you still need testosterone, so the fact it won’t deplete it is good.
Also, it means your androgen receptors won’t be twanged, so it won’t promote significant and aggressive muscle growth. But it does double up on available energy, so that you can push yourself harder and longer and benefit from cutting and toning.
Now let’s turn our attention to the other research chemical that is often recommended for women, called Ostarine.
Ostarine definitely is androgenic, it’s the original SARM from which all others were developed.
It was developed as a potential aid for people with degenerative diseases. The idea was it could strengthen and maintain muscle tone, even when they couldn’t take in enough calories to normally maintain it.
It is not as complex to explain as with Cardarine, so let’s do it simply now:
Even in a calorie deficit, Ostarine interacts with androgen receptors to tell them to grow, harden, and maintain muscle tone. This means you won’t lose your shape and sculpted look when you are cutting.
Just like Cardarine, Ostarine alters metabolism so that you burn energy slightly differently and more efficiently. It’s not as aggressive as Cardarine, but it further alters the balance in favor of cutting and sculpting.
Note that Ostarine at higher doses definitely can deplete testosterone levels, despite what many guides and reviews will tell you. However, at low doses, as a female, it’s simply not going to have an impact, which makes it perfect.
If you want to cut fat fast and tone up more than you ever could naturally, while building body strength, then the classic Ostarine and Cardarine stack is best for women.
As I’ve not explained, both of these are the best SARMs for women to use individually, and together they create the most potent cutting stack (this is the same for men as well).
For women though, dosing has to be slightly different, but let’s start with the basic beginner’s stack:
Note that these doses are low, even for women daily. But you’ll want to run those for a couple of weeks to see how you feel.
Then do the following to ramp it up until you reach a level you don’t want to go above:
However you ramp it up, as a female, I wouldn’t go above 25 mg of Ostarine, or 20 mg Cardarine, even if you are experienced with SARMs. At those levels, Ostarine can start suppressing your female testosterone, and it can be too aggressive on the fat cutting so even with the SARMs you would start potentially losing some muscle tone in a calorie deficit.
But overall, start small, and ramp up every couple of weeks or so until you reach a level around the ones I’ve talked about above.
Together, the Ostarine and Cardarine fat loss dosage in a stack, will produce the following significant benefits and results by the end of your first cycle:
It’s also possible to use Ostarine on its own. You won’t get as much of an energy boost as you do with Cardarine though.
Ostarine does slightly alter energy metabolism though, so you will feel far more energized than you would naturally when you work out.
Ostarine excels through that bringing strength to your workout. You’ll feel stronger and be able to push yourself harder, so you will build tone and cut fat.
Plus, Ostarine should really be used in a light calorie deficit. It will protect your gains, but don’t push yourself too hard. They reckon around 200 Cal per day deficit is enough, and I wouldn’t advise you go much above that, otherwise you simply won’t have the fuel to get the most out of using it.
A dose of around 10 mg per day will do the business, and you can push it for a long cycle of around 12 weeks before you break for about six weeks (my advice).
But, you could push that dose up to 20 mg per day for a few weeks towards the end, to really get the most out of it and cut the most fat.
Higher doses and longer cycles mean more problems. That’s the same with SARMs and all related research chemicals that aren’t androgenic, like Cardarine.
It’s perfectly possible once you are familiar with the SARMs to run a maintenance stack of 12 weeks within the dosage ballparks we have already talked about, then have a six week gap, and then start a low new maintenance cycle that ramps up again.
Sometimes though it’s good to get a clean break for a long period so that you know exactly how you feel and have responded, and can compare to natural bodybuilding again.
Over a year, I wouldn’t run SARMs for more than about six months of it, especially not stacked. Make sure a couple of the breaks are a couple of months long.
So a great strategy for women is to do a couple of stacks in the year, and a couple of cycles of one or the other, depending on your focus.
Chemyo other place I’d recommend you buy your first SARMs from, or switch to if you’re struggling with quality from your current supplier.
There are several great reasons why recommend them:
Most companies sell 30 mL bottles of SARMs liquid. Chemyo sell them in 50 mL bottles. You get 40% more for your money, and often you are paying noticeably less above other companies.
You’ll also get purity reports published on the website for each batch of SARMs. There’s even a QR code on each bottle you can scan to go to the page where you can see the purity reports the batch you bought from.
In terms of pricing, they are really good as well. These are the prices you’re paying for the SARMs we have talked about:
You can also buy a Cardarine and Ostarine paired SARMs stack. You’ll get it for $10 cheaper than the individual sale price as well, making it really easy to experiment with these two fantastic best SARMs for women.
