Best deals on dash cams available only on Amazon

Achieve easy operation and control at your fingertips with an amazing selection of car dash cameras exclusively on Amazon.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Buying a car dash camera is like having extra eyes on the road and capturing all the important moments during your journey. With a dash camera, you can have peace of mind knowing that you have a reliable witness in case of any unexpected incidents or accidents and it is a great way to record and relive your memorable road trips. So go ahead and explore a huge range of car dash cameras and buy one for yourself so that you can enjoy the added safety and convenience it brings to your driving experience.

Qubo Car Dash Camera Dash Cam from Hero Group At Rs 4,289

  • It's designed to be mounted on the driver's side of the car and is perfect for use in any car
  • With its Wi-Fi connectivity, you can easily connect it to your smartphone or other devices
  • One special feature it has is night vision, which ensures clear recording even in low-light conditions and it captures videos in high-definition 1080p resolution, so you won't miss any details
  •  The package includes the Qubo Smart Dashcam Pro GPS, car charger, warranty card, and a mini USB cable. 

Buy Now on Amazon

DDPAI Mini Car Dash Camera At Rs  3,699

  • By replacing the LCD screen and lithium battery with a super capacitor, it can withstand a wide working temperature range from -25°C to 85°C
  • This not only extends its lifespan but also makes it suitable for 24-hour parking monitoring
  • The camera captures crystal clear images with its full HD 1080p resolution at 30FPS and it features a powerful Hisilicon Hi3516C Main Processor, a 2 MP CMOS image sensor, and a 6-G lens with 1 Infra-Red filter
  • With a wide angle of 140°, it can cover 4-6 lanes simultaneously and in case of emergencies, the camera has seamless loop recording and a variable sensitivity G-sensor that locks footage of sudden shakes or collisions.

Buy Now on Amazon

70mai A400 Dual Channel Car Dash Cam At Rs 9,499

  • It records in QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440, giving you exceptional clarity and accurate colours
  • With its wide-angle FOV of 145°, it can cover at least three lanes of traffic, capturing more events in each frame
  • The A400 also offers dual-channel recording, providing all-around coverage for added security and you can record the front and back of your vehicle simultaneously, like having a second pair of eyes
  • Even when you're away, the built-in G-sensor can detect sudden shakes or collisions and automatically start recording to capture any potential incidents.

Buy Now on Amazon

NEXDIGITRON ACE Plus Car Dash Camera At Rs 4,199

  • It has a rotatable design that allows you to fix it in any type of vehicle, even those with vertical windshields and the minimalist design ensures it fits like an OEM part, and it's fully detachable from its mount, making it easy to remove and fix if needed
  • it's made in India specifically for the Indian climate, so it performs well in extremely hot summers and cold winters
  • With a wide working temperature range from -25°C to 85°C, it's designed for reliability and the camera captures crystal clear images with its full HD 1080p resolution at 30fps and F1.8 aperture
  • It features a Novatek Main Processor, CMOS Image sensor, and a 6-Glass lens with 1 Infrared filter. 

Buy Now on Amazon

