Cannes Film Festival 2023: Manushi Chhillar to make her debut at Cannes red carpet

On May 16, the Cannes Film Festival will open its red carpet, and Hollywood heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, and Harrison Ford are among those anticipated at the opulent industry gathering on the French Riviera. The 76th edition of the festival, which includes screenings, press conferences, and glitzy parties, is being held this year. The Cannes Film Festival and this year's candidates are described in the facts that follow.

Manushi Chhillar, an actress and former beauty queen, will debut on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. From May 16 to May 27, it takes place in the beachfront city on the French Riviera.

Manushi frequently serves as an inspiration to her followers through her own style, and she has never shied away from using social media to share style tips. Therefore, we eagerly anticipate seeing her elegant stroll down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Previously, the jury for the French festival included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, Deepika Padukone, and others. Also seen on the red carpet were Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others.

On the professional front, Manushi will next be seen in Operation Valentine opposite Varun Tej and Tehran with John Abraham. She will also appear with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F in Ali Abbas Zafar's Chote Miya Bade Miya.

