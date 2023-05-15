Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Manushi Chhillar to make her debut at Cannes red carpet

Manushi Chhillar, an actress and former beauty queen, will debut on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Manushi Chhillar to make her debut at Cannes red carpet
Cannes Film Festival 2023: Manushi Chhillar to make her debut at Cannes red carpet

On May 16, the Cannes Film Festival will open its red carpet, and Hollywood heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman, and Harrison Ford are among those anticipated at the opulent industry gathering on the French Riviera. The 76th edition of the festival, which includes screenings, press conferences, and glitzy parties, is being held this year. The Cannes Film Festival and this year's candidates are described in the facts that follow.

Manushi Chhillar, an actress and former beauty queen, will debut on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. From May 16 to May 27, it takes place in the beachfront city on the French Riviera.

Manushi frequently serves as an inspiration to her followers through her own style, and she has never shied away from using social media to share style tips. Therefore, we eagerly anticipate seeing her elegant stroll down the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023.

Previously, the jury for the French festival included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, Deepika Padukone, and others. Also seen on the red carpet were Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others.

On the professional front, Manushi will next be seen in Operation Valentine opposite Varun Tej and Tehran with John Abraham. She will also appear with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F in Ali Abbas Zafar's Chote Miya Bade Miya.

Also read: Meet Dolly Singh, Indian content creator who's all set to make her Cannes red carpet debut

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Dinesh Karthik creates unwanted batting record in IPL, joins Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine in unique list
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.