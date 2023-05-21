Cannes 2023: Sapna Choudhary sparkles in feather hood gown after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

One of India's most well-known folk dancers is Sapna Choudhary. The Haryanvi dancer has also made an appearance on Bigg Boss 10, a well-known celebrity reality programme. She just made her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the largest film festival in the world, and is very ecstatic. Sapna made her eagerly anticipated red carpet debut in Cannes on May 19, 2023. The diva is inspiring everyone with her flawless sense of style as the first regional Indian artist and the first Indian actor to walk the red carpet in association with Air France.

Sapna Choudhary makes a another dazzling entrance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023. She exuded confidence and a bright smile as she walked the red carpet, and she looked stunning. The Haryanvi dancer selected a white-colored feather outfit with silver sequin accents for the occasion. She accessorised the garment with a cloak that was lavishly embroidered and later served as a veil. The shoulders of the cape included 3D floral cut-outs.

Sapna enhanced her look with strong eye makeup, red lips, flushed cheeks, and cheekbone highlighting. The diva forwent accessories in favour of embellished heels and a neat ponytail to round off her ensemble.

On May 19, 2023, Sapna posted a number of photos from her red carpet debut at Cannes on her Instagram account. All of the photos from the international film festival showed her smiling. She chose a fishtail skirt with a light pink tone for her first outfit, which he paired with an asymmetrical blouse in the same colour. She was wearing clothing that was embellished with sequins and stones and was from the line of renowned designers Bharti and Aashna. A pair of bold earrings, dewy makeup, and a neat hairdo enhanced her appearance. She also included the following remark with the drawing: