Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar stuns in satin dress worth Rs. 2 lakh, her sphere clutch is worth Rs....

One of Bollywood's most attractive actresses is Manushi Chhillar. She never misses an opportunity to make a bold statement with her glam style. The previous Miss World is currently in awe after making her debut at the 73rd Cannes Film Festival. She is also enthralling the internet with her gorgeous avatar during the event. And now, once more, a similar incident occurred as the diva spent a little fortune on her opulent attire.

Manushi Chhillar posted several images at the 73rd Cannes Film Festival on her Instagram account on May 19, 2023. The gorgeousness can be seen wearing a stunning teal blue, body-hugging satin midi dress in the photos. It had an open back, a sweetheart neckline, and spaghetti metallic strips from the well-known brand Galvan London and costs a hefty 2,427 US dollars.



Manushi enhanced her appearance with smokey eyes, bare lips, flushed cheeks, and emphasised cheekbones since she is the ultimate fashion queen. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of golden stud earrings, golden pumps, and a sphere-shaped bag studded with pearls.

She wore a sphere-shaped handbag with faux-pearl accents, velvet lining, gold tones, brass, and a circular top handle, which was the focal point of her outfit. Further, Manushi's bag is from the well-known brand Rosantica and cost around $1,445 USD, which, when converted to INR, is Rs. 1,19,616.16.

Manushi uploaded these stunning images of herself from Cannes 2023 a short while ago. The actress was stunning in the video while dressed in an ivory-colored off-shoulder gown. She wore a red flower print dress with cut-out details, a ruched tube, and red floral designs. After conducting some research, we discovered that her gown is from the collection of renowned designers Gauri & Nainika and costs a hefty Rs. 170,000.