Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar looks mesmerizing in black sequinned gown, see pics

Manushi's strapless black gown has an abstractly embroidered square neckline that accentuates her décolletage, corseted bodice, tight waist that draws attention to her body, and tiered tulle skirt that falls in an A-line shape.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 01:18 PM IST

Manushi Chhillar, a former Miss World, made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday (May 16) wearing a spotless white gown. She impressed the fashion police on the second day of the coveted event with a black dazzling strapless outfit. Along with Manushi, other celebrities made their Cannes debuts this year, including Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, and Mrunal Thakur.

Manushi Chhillar looks stunning in a strapless black dress

Manushi opted for a strapless, embroidered black gown. The clothing was fashioned by well-known stylist Sheefa J. Gilani and created by Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy. She accessorised her outfit with exquisite jewellery and eye-catching makeup. 

Manushi's strapless black gown has an abstractly embroidered square neckline that accentuates her décolletage, corseted bodice, tight waist that draws attention to her body, and tiered tulle skirt that falls in an A-line shape.

Manushi accessorised the dress simply but effectively with silver pumps, a bold ring, and hanging earrings as well as simple yet eye-catching jewellery.

The former Miss World's final glam options included mauve lipstick, darker brows, flushed cheekbones, dewy base, dazzling highlighter, bold eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and smokey eyeshadow. The finishing touch came from open waves in the centre of the head.

 

Also read: Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela's crocodile necklace is not an ordinary neckalace, her alligator jewelry costs......

 

 

