Cannes 2023: Everything you need to know about the 76th film festival, details inside

Ahead of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, moviegoers from all over the world are preparing for the industry's premier event. Next week, the red carpet for this year's festival will be unrolled, welcoming Hollywood A-listers like Natalie Portman, Leonardo D'Caprio, and Harrison Ford to the French Riviera.

With a red carpet arrival, an all-star jury, and a lineup of films from around the world, Cannes 2023 seems to be every bit as spectacular as the festivals from the year before.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cannes Film Festival 2023:

Place and date

The Cannes Film Festival is set to run from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 27 in Cannes at the French Riviera, France.

How to get tickets?

Those with credentials for the event or any parallel segments may purchase tickets online at the festival's official website. Open-air films are screened at the Cinéma de la Plage every night beginning at 9:30 pm for anyone who would like to attend for free. The website VIP Concierge states that tickets range in price from $6,100 to $25,000.

Prizes

The Palme d'Or is given out at the Cannes Film Festival. The best director, The Grand Prix, best actor, jury prize, best script, and best short film are among the additional awards.

Who will receive lifestime achievement award?

Michael Douglas, of Fatal Attraction and Wall Street fame, will receive the honorary Palme d’Or for his lifetime achievement at the 2023 festival.