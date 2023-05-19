Cannes 2023: Amy Jackson looks appealing in high-waist slit black atelier Versace gown

The Cannes Film Festival marks its 76th edition in 2023 and as it returns in the most extravagant way, it brings not just a new sphere of movies but fabulous fashion too.

Amy Jackson was just another famous person to add to the most popular running fads on the red carpet. She radiated glitter in the most understated way in a black Atelier Versace dress, making her appear like a million dollars. She chose a black one-shoulder dress with a sweetheart neckline plunge.

The exquisite train was followed by a dramatic leg-baring slit in the flowing silhouette. The gown's figure-grazing fit was perfect in every way. The corset-like bodice has the most exquisite embellishments. She made a chic pick in diamonds, and her accessories were flawless. She chose a back bun and subtle makeup to keep it really elegant.



Amy Jackson She enhanced the fashion trend as she made her way down the carpet while wearing a black suit. She chose classic Versace for her primary look as a special reference to ultra-glam fashion. She walked the red carpet at the Kaibutsu (Monster) movie premiere.

Jackson, caught everyone's eye as she walked up to the photographers in a sweeping black evening gown with a hip-length cut that only just covered her modesty while completely exposing her legs.