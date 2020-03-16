Can you spot tiger in this picture? This viral image leaves netizens divided

Is your eyesight good enough to see the tiger hidden in this picture?

A few days back Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter and shared an image asking his followers to find a tiger in the image. Known for his wildlife-centric posts, he shared the image with caption "Camouflaging and misdirection explained best. You can see one tiger in the left. Can you find out how many are there in the right picture?"

He said that the task would explain "Camouflaging and misdirection".

Camouflaging & misdirection explained best. U can see one tiger in the left. Can you find out how many are there in the right picture? pic.twitter.com/zSvvjwAjvX — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 11, 2020

The soon as the image was shared, it left many users baffled by where the tiger is.

While some accused Nanda of a low-quality image, some called the image photoshopped.

On being called out for the low-quality photo, Mr. Nanda shared another pic. Take a look and see how many tigers you can spot in it:

It was not a challenge. It was to explain the evolution of the colours of tiger skin to function in 2 ways for survival. Will elaborate that later. Here is a better one of the same. Can u please identify now? pic.twitter.com/Ya808Wf6Me — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 11, 2020

The image left many scratching their head.

Please tell me I am right pic.twitter.com/GHeiQ0Uf4D — praveshkumar yadav (@Drpraveshyadav) March 13, 2020

Lol!!! I toh still can't spot anything — chirayu desai (@chirayusdesai) March 11, 2020