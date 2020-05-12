Can you spot fishing cat in this picture? This viral image leaves netizens divided

Is your eyesight good enough to see a fishing cat hidden in this picture?

A picture is going viral asking you to find fishing cats hidden in it. At first glance, it’s hard to believe there is any cat hidden in this straight-forward picture. But this one is really tricky and will leave you baffled.

Yesterday, Indian Forest Services officer Ramesh Pandey took to Twitter and shared an image asking his followers to find a Fishing cat in the image. Known for his wildlife-centric posts, he shared the image with caption "Spot the cat in the frame. Though hardly seen deep inside jungles, Fishing cats prefer to live near waterbodies. Adept swimmer they enter waterbodies frequently to prey on fish. They are known to even dive to catch fish."

Spot the cat in the frame. Though hardly seen deep inside jungles, Fishing cats prefer to live near waterbodies. Adept swimmer they enter waterbodies frequently to prey on fish. They are known to even dive to catch fish.#wildlife #cats #TeraiTales pic.twitter.com/ngqstE35yl — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 11, 2020

More than 50 percent of people can’t achieve a perfect score in this basic 'eye test'.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are staying indoor and this brain teaser has come as a refresher for them.

This new brain teaser is currently trending online leaving many users baffled where exactly the cat is hidden in this image.

If you can spot the fishing cat, tell us in comments.