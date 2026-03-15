Can you marry during Ramadan? Islamic rules for intimacy during holy month

Marriage is allowed during Ramadan, but sexual activity is forbidden from dawn to sunset. Violating the fast requires making up the day and offering expiation (kafaarah).

Many Muslims are unsure about the rules regarding marriage and intimacy during the holy month of Ramadan. While marriage is allowed in Ramadan, the fasting individual must observe the daily fast, refraining from eating, drinking, and sexual activity from dawn until sunset. Scholars note that couples who can exercise self-restraint and avoid breaking the fast may marry without concern.

However, newlyweds may face challenges in maintaining patience, and there is a risk of committing actions that invalidate the fast. Awareness of these rules is essential to avoid religious violations.

Expiation for Sexual Activity While Fasting

Engaging in intercourse during the daytime while fasting is considered a serious breach. Islamic law mandates that the day’s fast be made up along with a prescribed expiation (kafaarah). Traditionally, the options for expiation are:

Freeing a slave (if possible),

Fasting for two consecutive months, or

Feeding sixty needy people, providing each half a measure (saa’) of staple food.

The number of expiations corresponds to the number of days on which the act occurred, not the number of times in a single day. For instance, intercourse on two separate days requires two expiations, regardless of frequency on those days.

Accidental or Ignorant Violations

If a person engages in intercourse during fasting hours out of ignorance, scholarly opinions vary. Some scholars maintain that expiation is required due to negligence, while others consider ignorance a valid exemption. To ensure compliance, many advise performing the expiation even in cases of unintentional violation.

Again, if the person cannot free a slave or fast, feeding sixty poor individuals per day of violation is acceptable. One expiation per day suffices, regardless of multiple occurrences within that day. If the exact number of days is uncertain, it is recommended to perform expiation for the higher possible number to avoid error.

Permissible Intimacy During Nighttime

While sexual activity is strictly forbidden during fasting hours, it is allowed after sunset. Couples may engage in intimacy at night until dawn without sin or need for expiation. This distinction underscores the importance of observing the daily fast while recognising permissible times for marital intimacy.

By understanding these rules, couples can uphold religious obligations during Ramadan while maintaining marital relations responsibly and respectfully.