Can you guess the price of Anushka Sharma's black monokini; a maternity wardrobe must-have?

Anushka Sharma is enjoying her pregnancy and visibly glowing while in Dubai where she is accompanied by her husband Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is currently playing the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The mom-to-be, on Monday, looked happy as she posted a picture wearing a black off-shoulder swimsuit, flaunting her baby bump as she stands in a pool, posing for the camera with a bright smile on her face. The black monokini Anushka wore featured ruffles around the chest. The Sultan actress styled the swimsuit with a simple chain necklace and open hair, looking very pretty.

So simple and elegant was her monokini that we looked for it online and were in awe of how affordable and elegant Anushka's maternity fashion was. Anushka wore an ASOS DESIGN "recycled maternity bandeau minimal frill swimsuit in black". The dress cost £24 which is INR 2,260.

The website describes the monokini as a "stretchy swim fabric made with recycled nylon, from fabric scraps to fishing nets, waste is processed back into nylon fibers. This reduces crude-oil use and greenhouse gases. Helps lower the impact on the planet and keep things circular."

Wow! It is worth taking a tip or 10 from Anushka on sustainable fashion. Speaking about the picture, Anushka captioned it saying, "Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward."

Anushka is setting maternity fashion goals and we cannot wait to see more of it!