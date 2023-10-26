Headlines

Lifestyle

Can you guess the cost of Deepika Padukone's black dress worn at 'Koffee With Karan 8'?

The fashion choices of Deepika and Ranveer on the show were nothing short of iconic, a testament to their status as style icons in the industry.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

The highly-anticipated first episode of 'Koffee With Karan 8' has made its debut on Disney+ Star, and it featured none other than the power couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as special guests. During their engaging conversation with the charismatic show host, Karan Johar, the duo delved into various aspects of their relationship, revealing intriguing details about their dating journey, discussing important issues like mental health, and sharing dreamy glimpses of their extravagant Lake Como wedding by unveiling their wedding video on the show. Amid all the excitement and revelations, it was their sartorial choices that added an extra layer of glamour to the show.

Deepika and Ranveer, known for their impeccable style, made a stunning entrance with their coordinated outfits, setting the fashion bar high for celebrity couples. Karan Johar aptly described them as "smoking hot," and it's easy to see why. Ranveer, always one to push the boundaries of fashion, donned an experimental black shirt and trousers that perfectly showcased his eccentricity. In contrast, Deepika exuded elegance in a figure-hugging black bodycon dress from the renowned label Victoria Beckham.

Take a look here:

The black dress Deepika wore on the show comes with a substantial price, retailing for nearly Rs 83,000 or 999 USD on Farfetch's website.

The Victoria Beckham dress was a sleeveless wonder that highlighted Deepika's enviable frame, complete with a daring cutout on the neckline, adding an extra touch of allure. To complement the outfit, the diva opted for a bronzed makeup look that accentuated her features and added a touch of radiance. She adorned herself with a statement Cartier necklace, infusing a hint of luxury into her ensemble. Deepika kept her hair open in loose waves, a classic choice that exuded timeless charm. To finish off her look, she embraced a smokey eye makeup style, adding a touch of sultriness to her appearance.

Also read: This Deepika Padukone-owned company built her Rs 500 crore net worth; made Purplle, Furlenco, Epigamia profitable

The fashion choices of Deepika and Ranveer on the show were nothing short of iconic, a testament to their status as style icons in the industry. Their appearance not only reflected their unique personalities but also their shared sense of fashion, making them a true power couple in every sense. 'Koffee With Karan 8' not only provided a glimpse into their personal lives but also offered a fashion extravaganza that left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe. With this dynamic duo gracing the screen, the show promises to be a delightful mix of entertainment and style, setting the tone for what's to come in the rest of the season.

