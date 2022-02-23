Can Vitamin D rich food help during pregnancy?

During pregnancy, women need many nutrients, vitamins and minerals to remain physically healthy for themselves as well as for the unborn. If we talk about essential vitamins, then women often consume things containing vitamins A, C, but ignore Vitamin D. Vitamin D is equally important in pregnancy, as are other vitamins and nutrients.

Vitamin D maintains the balance of phosphorus and calcium in the blood. It also absorbs calcium. Vitamin D keeps bones, teeth healthy and controls sugar levels in the blood. If you want to be healthy during pregnancy, then do not let the deficiency of vitamin D occur in the body, as it also increases immunity.

Here we talk about the side effects of Vitamin D deficiency in pregnancy, its benefits and food sources rich in the vitamin. For more information and to remain in the safer side you can also consult your gynecologist.

Vitamin D deficiency in pregnancy

If you are pregnant and there is a deficiency of Vitamin D in the body, then make up for it as soon as possible. Vitamin D deficiency can cause pain or weakening of your bones. This will also not strengthen the bones of the baby. Vitamin D deficiency can also affect the weight of the baby.

Pregnant women may complain of high blood pressure. During pregnancy, not sitting in the sun, going out less, not consuming things containing vitamin D, skin pigmentation, excessive use of sunscreen, etc. also cause vitamin D deficiency in the body.

Risks of Vitamin D deficiency in pregnancy

If you are pregnant and deficient in Vitamin D, you may have an increased risk of pre-eclampsia, bacterial vaginosis, gestational diabetes, miscarriage, preterm labor, poor development of the fetus.

Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Persistent bone pain

Muscle pain, cramps

Feeling tired

Feeling weak

Mood swings, irritability

Benefits of Vitamin D in pregnancy

Taking vitamin D during pregnancy strengthens the immune system. It makes bones, muscles and teeth strong and healthy.

The lack of vitamin D in the body increases the risk of diabetes due to the increase in blood sugar level in the blood.

The risk of pre-eclampsia i.e. high blood pressure is also reduced by the consumption of things containing vitamin D.

Development of the baby will happen properly if body has balanced vitamin D. Chances of premature birth are also reduced.

Consuming foods rich in vitamin D in sufficient quantity reduces chances of giving birth through surgery to a great extent.

Main sources of Vitamin D

The main source of vitamin D is sunlight. You can also get vitamin D through foods.

For this, consume milk, milk, cheese, fatty fish like salmon, tuna, egg yolk, cheese, cereals, orange juice etc.

Also, you can take vitamin D supplements on the advice of your doctor.