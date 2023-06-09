Can scrolling reels on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube make you mentally sick? Know harms of reel addiction

The era of watching movies on TV, indulging in serials, and tuning in to radio songs seems like a distant memory now. The world has now shifted to social media and its allure. Regardless of age or background, everyone is engrossed in the captivating allure of reels. It's not just a casual engagement; it's an all-consuming affair. Whether it's waking up or going to sleep, having a meal or traveling, the intoxication of reels persists incessantly. Countless hours slip away as we scroll through social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, fooling ourselves into thinking it's just a passing moment. Sometimes, time slips away unnoticed, but the reels hold us under their enchantment, refusing to release their grasp. Who knows how many individuals have fallen prey to the addiction of reels? It's now being recognized as a burgeoning affliction, wreaking havoc on our physical and mental well-being.

What exactly are reels?

Reels are short videos found on Instagram. Initially, these reels lasted for a mere 30 seconds, but now they have been extended to 90 seconds. The surge in the popularity of reels occurred when TikTok was banned in India. As soon as the curtains fell on TikTok, people migrated to Instagram, sharing their videos with the world. Reels encompass a wide array of content, ranging from informational and humorous to motivational and dance-oriented videos. Undeniably, reels showcase immense creativity, leaving viewers captivated and prompting them to watch repeatedly. On Instagram, you can find reels created by celebrities and ordinary individuals alike.

The grave consequences of indulging in reels:

People are squandering their precious time by immersing themselves in reels, oblivious to the passing hours. Consequently, their productivity suffers. Moreover, this excessive consumption of reels has taken a toll on people's mental well-being. Instances of depression are becoming increasingly prevalent. Many individuals find themselves scrutinizing their own lives, comparing their achievements with those depicted by others in the reels. The desire to emulate these reel personas takes hold, and failure to achieve viral status or garner views leaves people feeling angry and irritable. Over time, this mounting pressure transforms into a deep-seated depression. Consequently, one's ability to concentrate wanes, leading to social withdrawal and erratic mood swings.

When children fall prey to the allure of reels, it wreaks havoc on their academic pursuits. Their addiction inhibits their ability to focus on studies. Late-night reel binges disrupt their sleep patterns, making it difficult for them to attend school the following day. Sleep deprivation inevitably leads to stress. Moreover, excessive screen time weakens their eyesight, while the sedentary nature of watching reels leads to physical inactivity and the onset of obesity.

Disclaimer: Before considering or implementing the methods, techniques, and suggestions outlined in this article, it is advised to seek the guidance of a medical professional or relevant expert.

