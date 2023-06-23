Search icon
Can people with tattoo donate blood or not? Know what WHO says

We are always told that we cannot donate blood after getting a tattoo, but is that true?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 06:15 AM IST

In the contemporary era, tattooing has emerged as a prevailing trend, captivating the masses with its fashionable allure. In the pursuit of staying ahead, individuals find themselves engrossed in outshining one another. Some opt for immortalizing their beloved celebrities, while others choose to etch the image of their revered deities. Amidst this prevailing fervor, a question lingers persistently in the minds of tattoo enthusiasts—can one donate blood after undergoing the process of tattooing? According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the answer to this inquiry is negative, as individuals are required to wait for a period of six months before becoming eligible blood donors subsequent to getting a tattoo. Now, let us explore the rationale behind this imperative regulation.

Primarily, the principal concern lies in the reuse of needles, a practice that heightens the risk of transmitting blood-borne diseases. Additionally, the ink utilized during the tattooing process remains unaltered, consequently elevating the likelihood of HIV and Hepatitis B infections. Hence, those who have undergone recent tattooing procedures should refrain from engaging in immediate blood donation endeavors. It is noteworthy that, presently, the domain of tattooing lacks stringent guidelines and regulations, enabling individuals to undergo the process at their own convenience. Consequently, the risk of contracting diseases persists due to this lack of regulation. Hence, it is strongly advised to seek the services of reputable tattoo parlors, where meticulous attention is given to maintaining hygiene standards. After obtaining a tattoo, individuals should consider donating blood only after undergoing a blood test, which necessitates a waiting period of at least six months.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to highlight that blood donation is also prohibited for a considerable duration following piercing procedures, such as ear or nose piercings. Similar principles apply in this context as well. However, in the case of piercings, individuals are required to wait for a week, owing to the impact of piercing on the bloodstream. This waiting period is crucial, as it allows any potential infections or swelling resulting from the procedure to subside, preventing their adverse effects on the body.

According to the aforementioned WHO report, if an individual has undergone body piercing performed by a qualified healthcare professional and any subsequent swelling has fully resolved, blood donation may be permitted after a span of approximately 12 hours post-piercing. Therefore, individuals aspiring to donate blood should exercise due diligence by considering these vital factors. Additionally, it is imperative to note that if any minor surgical intervention has been undertaken, blood donation must be postponed until a later time, thus ensuring the well-being of both the donor and the recipient.

