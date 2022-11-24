Can lipstick affect your health? Know which ingredients are harmful for you and how

Photo: Pixabay

Applying lipstick is the first choice of women. Women choose the shade of lipstick according to their dress, occasion, mood, and style. You will definitely find one or the other lipstick in a women's bag. Light lipstick can change your entire look on any occasion. Although most cosmetics cause harm, the side effects of lipstick can be very dangerous for the body. This is because lipstick is applied on the lips and it goes directly inside the body while eating food. Because of this, harmful chemicals can directly reach the digestive system.

Suffering from common cold? Try these remedies to help manage symptoms this winter

Here are a few things about lipsticks that not only damage your lips but it is also harmful to your health.

Check these ingredients while buying lipstick:

If manganese, cadmium, chromium and aluminium get together in the body, they do a lot of damage. While eating food with lipstick on, the chances of all these elements entering the body increase. In such a situation, while buying lipstick, keep in mind that it should not contain these products at all.

Harmful effects of wearing lipsticks:

Lead is found in most lipsticks. Lead is very harmful to the body. This can cause hypertension and heart problems.

There are many types of preservatives in lipsticks which harm the body. If their quantity is high, then there can be a risk of cancer. Paraben is one such preservative which is believed to be responsible for cancer. Due to this, the problem of breast cancer is seen in women.

Actually, Bismuth oxychloride is also used as a preservative in lipstick. There is also a risk of getting cancer from this and it can make the body sick. Many people are also allergic to it.

If you are pregnant, avoid applying lipstick all the time. Apply lipstick only occasionally and do not buy lipstick from cheap brands at all. If you want, you can use herbal lipstick.

Follow these tips while using lipstick: