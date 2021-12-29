Can horoscope tell about owing property?

Buying a property is different from owning a property. If it was not so, then you would not see large no’s of concrete structures remaining unoccupied and on the other hand, find large no of people paid 100% but still starving to get property of their dreams. They keep paying EMIs but still in rental shelters. Why does it happen? There are two main points here:

Is owning property in your fate and can you really own property. Owning the property can be for your own living (home) or for business purposes. This all your horoscope tell about owning property and let me tell you there are different combinations in horoscope when you want to own the property for self-use or use it as commodity for business. One can read more on can I own property as per my horoscope.

But second most important point in property matters is: disputes in property related matters. You think of buying a property, pool all your life savings, take loans, make a lot sacrifices in life to buy a property. Then you face disputes in property matters. These disputes can be of two types. You take a wrong decision of owning property and you had it. Your horoscope tell about owning the property as explained above and if you take a small care and decide to buy/sell property according to your horoscope, you can make yourself much wiser. But in case of disputes in property matters, can we handle property disputes using astrology/horoscope: the answer is YES. One can

That is where owning position because its value keeps increasing year after year, especially if you have made a sound investment on time. However, the same property can be a source of headache for you and your family members in case it gets entangled in a dispute, with your family members, with the authorities, or with some nefarious elements. Moreover, the rate of properties is going up day by day and real estate is really a prime source of investment as well as earning. As such, disputes are inevitable where money is concerned. But more often than not, property disputes could also be due to planet responsible for property in Vedic Astrology. Just like there are astrological reasons for disputes property, there are astrological solutions for property disputes too! Let us begin with the reasons first -

Astrological Reasons behind Property Disputes

Your horoscope is a great source to find out the astrological as well as worldly reasons for property disputes that you might face in your life. While in this world, your dispute might be because of the greedy and deceptive nature of certain individuals, in the celestial world, there are certain yogas, or sometimes, there is a House responsible for property disputes. You may wonder how can the birth chart show all that! Well, it is the job of an experienced astrologer to detect the suitable or unsuitable yogas, houses, planets in your natal chart or Kundali, through examination of the 4th house, which represents land and property in a person’s life. If the 4th House is afflicted in any way, the person concerned is going to suffer because of property disputes. However, apart from affliction, there are many other reasons that bring such disputes into a person’s life. Your astrologer will carefully analyse your birth chart for the 4th House and its Lord’s position in the natal chart, the planets present in this house, and the planets aspecting the 4th house and its Lord.

Malefic planets that play a significant role with regard to the astrological reasons for disputes property, are Saturn, Rahu, Mars and Ketu. While one major reason for property disputes in life could be the questionable character of the person involved, among other reasons is a hint of afflicted planets in a birth chart.

Astrological Remedies for Property Disputes

Like everything else in Vedic Astrology, property disputes also have astrological remedies. Starting with the concerned individual’s knowledge and ability to understand his or her natal chart, there are means to avoid fraudulent land transactions if you follow these astrological remedies for property disputes -

Every Sunday, feed jiggery to cows. Every Friday, feed hungry people as per your affordability. Astrologers advise worshipping Lord Kshetrapal. You can also worship Goddess Lakshmi, or observe fasts on Fridays. During Shukla Paksha (waning Moon), tie a small bottle of honey with a stone in a piece of cloth & float it away in a river on a Tuesday. On the 9 days of Navratri, chant the Durga Mantra, starting with the first day. Meditating to Goddess Durga during chanting would enhance the positive impact on your life.

Property disputes are a common sight in families across the country these days. This could be due to many reasons, of this world and the world of astrology. However, the remedies offered by Vedic Astrology are sufficient for you to overcome or address this dispute. As for the remedies, observe these in consultation with a genuinely experienced astrologer and you would find a desirable solution to your problem.

-Brand Desk Content