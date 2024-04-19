Can astrology help in court cases?

One wonders how astrology for court cases can help a person. And even if astrology helps in court cases, you find reading which house is seen for court cases, combinations seen for court cases, how to see court cases in horoscope and remedies to win legal cases. But can everything related to court case be seen from the person concerned's birth chart only?. No, because in court cases, there are at least two parties involved and many other factors beyond a person's own chart play important role in deciding results of legal cases for or against you. And that is where this article is different from others about how astrology for court cases can help you.

Before you undervalue the power of astrology for court cases, understand a few points:

Court cases by or on you always involve three sides: you, the opponent and the Judiciary. The intent of the person involved in the court cases also plays a very vital role, whether you file the legal case or it is filed against you. The results of court cases are not in your hands; they depend on the strength of your opponent and the circumstances (timings) in which the Judiciary works when the results are announced. First, all make the best of efforts to fight and win legal cases. But what about the strength of the opponents, capabilities and integrity of the professionals handling your court case, and finally, the timings in which your court case is being heard/decided? That is where astrology can help you in court cases/legal matters. Do you know that astrology can give detailed information about your court case, its outcome, important time-negative and positive when the Judiciary will act, opponent's strength, the capability of lawyers handling your case and other related third parties?

Astrology for legal cases can help you learn many things so that you can take well-informed actions before the case is finally decided, for or against you.

Combinations seen for court case

What combinations are seen in court cases is nothing new, and one can read about them on many sites, including mine. In general, astrology can predict whether you will win or lose a case. And this is exactly what most astrologers do, too! But a master astrologer goes much beyond what combinations are seen in court cases and differs from an ordinary one.

Anyone with even little knowledge of astrology knows that the 6th, 8th and 12th houses are related to the court case, punishment and prison. The main planets for court cases are Saturn, Mars, Rahu and Ketu. There is no denying the fact that the houses and planets are essential in legal/court cases. But Astrology for legal cases can go much beyond it to give some out-of-the-box information to bring unthinkable twists and turns in your court case. As explained above, to have results of any legal case for or against you, many other forces work in parallel in addition to your birth chart. So, forget only to know about defined astrological combinations seen for legal matter: try to learn the different aspects of your court case which can be revealed using court case astrology. This article explains how astrology can give detailed information about different parties and events in your court case.

Know your opponent's strength - It's half battle won if you know your opponent and his strengths well. By examining the positions of the planets in your birth chart, we can see when your opponent is likely to have a good or bad time. This can help you better understand your opponent's astrological influences and prepare yourself accordingly. We can gather information about your opponent's strength by analyzing the Lagna chart, Prashna Kundli, and the position of Jupiter and Saturn.

The aura of the Judiciary when your court case comes up - It has nothing to do with the Judiciary decisions, but one can know the good and adverse times in which the results from the Judiciary are to be announced. The planetary placements and the transit can give a fairly good idea of the best time in the courts that can be in your favour. The planets Jupiter, Saturn and Rahu are important to assess this. The deep study of these planets and transit will help you understand if on a particular date, you should pursue the matter or try to defer it. Based on this, you can plan your strategy, and very few astrologers would dare say so.

Do you have a better lawyer than your opponent - A competent lawyer is essential to increase your chances of winning a legal case. But what happens if your opponent has a better lawyer than you? And how to know about it? Well, astrology can provide insights into both lawyers' strengths and weaknesses. An experienced astrologer can even reveal the initials of a lawyer's name, which could further help you in your case.

Is there any hidden enemy harming you - It's important to be aware that someone may be secretly working against you, whether it's someone who stands to benefit from your loss or someone who holds personal enmity towards you. Identifying these hidden enemies is crucial, and astrology can be helpful in such situations. By analyzing your Lagna kundli and using the Prashna chart, an astrologer can identify the presence of a hidden enemy and reveal their personality traits. A skilled astrologer can even predict the activation of negative energies during your court case hearing, allowing you to take necessary precautions.

The timing of ending the court case - The birth chart can reveal if your court case will be prolonged or end soon. By analyzing the Lagna and the Prashna chart, an astrologer can suggest when the court case will end. The astrologer can also predict whether you will win or lose the case and recommend whether you should seek an out-of-court settlement or compromise. Because sometimes, dragging the court case may not be a good idea. The Saturn transit is crucial in court cases, and an astrologer can suggest waiting for the right dasha and transit to come so that things work in your favour. Going for a compromise or out-of-court settlement is a good option if the end result of this battle seems to be going against you.

Remedies to win court cases

A very big misconception: can astrological remedies win court cases? Yes astrological remedies can help you but there cannot be a universal remedy to win legal case. Many suggest Bagulamukhi Pooja, but if you can do this, the other party can also do it, then who will benefit from such a remedy to win the court case? So, better try to use astrology for legal cases as explained above. You can read more on how can astrology help in legal cases.

For any specific solution, you can opt for a direct report on this or connect with my office on +91 9278555588/9278665588.

