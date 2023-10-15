Headlines

Can adding a daily cup of coffee help prevent weight gain?

A study reveals excess coffee consumption may alter weight gain rates, potentially reducing them in individuals.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Coffee, renowned for its potential health benefits, has been associated with alleviating various ailments, from heart disease to type 2 diabetes. Inquisitively, researchers explored whether a simple daily coffee habit might influence weight gain.

Studies unveil an intriguing connection between coffee consumption and weight management. Adding an extra daily cup of coffee appears to thwart weight gain, with individuals gaining 0.12 kg less than anticipated over four years. Conversely, sugary additives contribute to a 0.09 kg increase.

This revelation stems from an extensive analysis combining data from 230,000 participants, with insights spanning 1986 to 2015. Subjects were periodically queried about their dietary habits and coffee consumption. These in-depth observations revealed that the addition of one cup of unsweetened, caffeinated, or decaffeinated coffee daily resulted in lesser-than-expected weight gain over four years. Regrettably, milk and non-dairy substances didn't share the same effect, while one spoon of sugar corresponded to slightly more weight gain than expected.

Though these findings are intriguing, it's essential to understand their context. This research, remarkable for its extensive participant pool and long-term data collection, establishes associations but not causation. It doesn't definitively conclude that coffee directly influences weight change. Furthermore, the observed changes were relatively modest.

Caffeine, the natural stimulant present in coffee, offers temporary appetite suppression and increased alertness. This can lead to reduced food intake during the effect's duration. Additionally, caffeine boosts metabolism, allowing the body to expend more energy even during rest. However, the metabolic impact is not substantial.

In the multifaceted journey of weight management, coffee consumption is just one of numerous contributing factors. Hence, these results are not definitive or a magic solution for weight loss. Weight management remains a holistic endeavor, where individual health conditions should guide dietary choices. Before embarking on any weight loss regimen, consulting a dietician is advisable for personalized and sustainable results.

