Meet India's richest woman in engineering sector who once led Rs 30,408 crore company, her net worth is...

What is water fasting? Can it help you lose weight?

Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man will not return to MCU, confirms Kevin Feige

Mukesh Ambani's bold Rs 33,28,97,800 crore prediction for India, the economy will...

Buy trendy cardigans at Rs 439, get flat 63% off exclusively on Amazon

Elevate your style and upgrade your wardrobe with the most fashionable cardigans at 63% off exclusively available on Amazon. Shop now.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Cardigans not only are stylish, but they also bring so much versatility to your wardrobe. You can easily layer them over different tops or dresses, creating endless outfit possibilities. The best part is that cardigans add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any look. Whether you're going for a casual or a more dressed-up vibe, cardigans are the perfect piece to complete your ensemble. 

SIGHTBOMB V Neck Ribbed Knit Two Tone Button UP Cardigan for Women At Rs 439

  • This cardigan has a V-neck style, a relaxed fit, and is suitable for adults
  • It is made of a cotton blend material and can be machine washed
  •  The cardigan features long sleeves and is made in India

SIGHTBOMB Ribbed Front TIE Full Sleeve Cardigan for Women At Rs 439

  • This cardigan features a V-neck style, slim fit, and is suitable for adults
  • It is made of a cotton blend material and has a standard length
  • The cardigan has a ribbed pattern and is made in India
  •  It also has a front tie and is made with premium dye for a high-quality look. 

SIGHTBOMB Women Cotton blend Round Neck Cardigan At Rs 439

  • This cardigan has a stylish round neck and a slim fit, making it perfect for adults
  • You can easily care for it by machine washing
  • The cardigan is made in India, and it features a ribbed top with a button-up design
  • It is made with pure cotton, ensuring a soft and cosy feel. 

SIGHTBOMB Button Ribbed Cardigan for Women At Rs 439

  • The cardigan is made of a soft and cosy cotton blend material, ensuring maximum comfort
  • With its standard length, it will fit you perfectly
  •  The ribbed pattern adds a touch of texture and visual interest to the cardigan
  • It's made in India, which adds a special touch of craftsmanship. 

