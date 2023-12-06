Headlines

Buy trendy and long-lasting nail paints under Rs 200 on Amazon

Vicky Kaushal reveals Shah Rukh Khan apologised to him for this reason on Dunki sets: 'I had to convince him that...'

Meet Harvard graduate, whose bad experience with dentist drove him to build India's largest dental chain worth...

Makoons Preschool celebrates a decade of tailored learning and growing little leaders

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buy trendy and long-lasting nail paints under Rs 200 on Amazon

Vicky Kaushal reveals Shah Rukh Khan apologised to him for this reason on Dunki sets: 'I had to convince him that...'

Meet Harvard graduate, whose bad experience with dentist drove him to build India's largest dental chain worth...

8 benefits of drinking lemon-honey water every day.

Amazing benefits of ginger for hair growth

8 irresistible cheesy dishes for snacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

DNA Verified: Was a drunk Sunny Deol roaming alone at night on Mumbai streets? Here's the truth behind viral video

Meet superstar who gave first Rs 100 crore movie to film industry, quit acting, is popular among girls, he is now...

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput fulfilled all his dreams from his bucket list: 'Jo jo usne likha tha..'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Buy trendy and long-lasting nail paints under Rs 200 on Amazon

Explore the best range of nail paints under Rs 200 exclusively available on Amazon. Shop now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 01:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Buying a nail paint is a great way to express yourself and add a pop of color to your nails and with so many shades and finishes available on Amazon, you can create endless nail art designs and styles. Whether you're looking for a bold statement or a subtle elegance, nail paints can help you achieve the look you desire. So go ahead and treat yourself to some fabulous nail paints. 

Bad Company Nail Polish At Rs 175

  • This nail polish range sounds amazing! It's so great that it's free from toxins and harmful chemicals, making it a safe choice for our nails
  • The patented 'Two-Fold Technology' that makes it chip-resistant is impressive and the UV filter is a great addition to prevent nail discoloration
  • It sounds like the perfect choice for a flawless and streak-free application, whether for regular manicures or nail art. 

Buy Now on Amazon

FACESCANADA Ultime Pro Splash Luxe Nail Enamel At Rs 159

  • These nail enamels are the epitome of elegance with their chip-resistant, shiny, and long-lasting qualities
  • On average, these enamels can last up to 5 days without a top coat
  • That means more time to enjoy your beautiful nails! What's even better is that they're vegan, cruelty-free, free of 21 harmful substances, ethanol-free, and non-toxic. 

Buy Now on Amazon


RENEE Mattitude Nail Paint At Rs 129

  • It offers a stunning range of matte colours for a standout nail look
  • Its quick-drying formula ensures a smooth and fuss-free application, saving you from any smudges or smears
  • The one-stroke application feature makes achieving flawless matte nails a breeze, whether you're a beginner or a nail art lover. 

Buy Now on Amazon

DeBelle Gel Nail Polish At Rs 180

  • Meet Natalie Rhapsody, a unique dark taupe suede nail paint shade that's sure to earn you plenty of compliments
  •  Its flat wide brush and self-levelling formula make it perfect for beginners or those new to nail polish, ensuring a flawless manicure/pedicure
  • This 6ml liquid gel nail lacquer is designed for women and girls, and please note that slight colour variations may occur due to different screen resolutions. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Sachin Pilot's movement, phone...': Big claims by Ashok Gehlot's OSD

One of Bollywood's biggest flops was delayed multiple times, starred Tollywood star who didn't return to Hindi films

Meet brother-sister duo who were flop in Bollywood, left acting forever, father was a superstar, they now...

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

Fashion Jewellery: Find perfect pendants to complete your look on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE