Buy these men’s beauty products under 400 on Amazon

Check out the incredible offers men’s beauty products at a very affordable price only on Amazon

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

Taking care of your skin and grooming is important for everyone, regardless of gender. Embrace your beauty with the amazing range of men’s beauty products on Amazon and take your skin care routine to the next level. 

Garnier Men Turbo Bright Super Serum Gel At Rs 350

  • The Garnier Turbo Bright Serum Gel is a fantastic choice for your skincare routine
  •  It's super lightweight, non-sticky, and allows your skin to breathe, with its powerful formulation of 5x vitamin C, it can penetrate up to 10 layers of skin, giving you instant bright and glowing skin
  • The menthol formulation also provides a refreshing and cooling sensation
  • To use it, simply pump the gel onto your fingertips and apply it to your cleansed face, massage it gently for a non-sticky, bright, and fresh feel
  • It's suitable for daily use and works for all skin types.

Buy Now on Amazon


The Man Company 40% Vitamin C Face Serum At Rs 379

  • It's packed with antioxidants that can do wonders for our skin, like removing dark spots, improving texture, minimising pores, and reducing breakouts and blackheads
  • It's loaded with potent ingredients like hyaluronic acid, moringa essential oil, gotu kola extract, licorice extract, aloe vera extract, and citric acid
  • The hyaluronic acid in the serum deeply hydrates the skin, making it plumper, softer, and smoother.
  • This serum is perfect for brightening your skin, toning it, and improving its texture for a radiant glow. 

Buy Now on Amazon

mCaffeine Coffee Detan Facial Gift Kit for Men's Day At Rs 375

  • It includes a coffee body scrub, coffee body wash with berries, and coffee body butter with berries, it's all you need for even-toned, tan-free, moisturised, and glowing skin
  • It comes in travel-friendly sizes, making your skincare routine hassle-free wherever you go
  • It's enriched with coffee and caffeine at the core, the antioxidant-rich duo deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and polishes the skin
  • It reduces tan, ingrown hair, redness, and inflammation while restoring moisture and fighting free radicals.

Buy Now on Amazon

Park Avenue Premium Men’S Soap, Shea Butter+ Coconut Oil At Rs 210

  • This soap is packed with the goodness of glycerine, coconut oil, and shea butter, which are known to nourish and hydrate the skin
  • Not only does it provide intense moisturization, but it also has a strong woody fragrance that lingers on the skin
  • Pamper yourself with this soap that contains three powerful moisturisers: glycerine, coconut oil, and shea butter, these ingredients work together to keep your skin hydrated and nourished.
  • Shea butter helps to retain moisture in your skin, while coconut oil moisturises and nourishes
  • To use, simply lather the soap and apply generously to your skin, gently massage it in, and for the best results, leave the rich lather on for 2 minutes before rinsing off.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

