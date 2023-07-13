Buy these cheap aesthetic home decor items to make your home look beautiful

Headlines

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

What makes pani-puri the most popular street food in India? Here's how to make it at home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

'He's my happy place': Tamannaah Bhatia confirms she's dating Vijay Varma

Karnataka Election Results: Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after big win, 'nafrat ka bazaar’ closed

DNA| More than 200 dead & 900 Injured injured in Three-Train Accident In Odisha

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

Suniel Shetty recalls career struggles in emotional chat with Nikhil Kamath, says critics wrote him off even after hits

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth, Nick Jonas' mom dance at their 'shared' birthday party; actress reacts

HomeLifestyle

lifestyle

Buy these cheap aesthetic home decor items to make your home look beautiful

If you are looking for the best aesthetic home decor products under Rs 1000, then you are on the right page. We have brought you a list of cheap aesthetic home decor products that you must include in your home decor decortion ideas.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you are looking for the best aesthetic home decor products under Rs 1000, then you are on the right page. We have brought you a list of cheap aesthetic home decor products that you must include in your home decor decoration ideas.

Decorating your home makes it more aesthetically pleasing, makes it feel more inviting, and showcases your individual flair. It gives your living area more personality, cosiness, and charm. Your mood may be improved, relaxation can be encouraged, and your house can become a haven of inspiration and comfort when décor and colours are well chosen and aesthetic home decor is done. Including aesthetic home decor items at your home will make your home more welcoming and lively. It will not only rejuvenate your boring days but also give you the motivation to deal with every phase of your life.

So while you are on the search for better aesthetic room decor ideas, we have prepared some cheap decor ideas to design products that are utmost important for you to purchase. Here are some aesthetic home decor products and  aesthetic home decor ideas that you can use. 

 

 LED Lights for Home Decoration Light lamp Night Lamp

In your bedroom, neon lights can produce a lively and alluring atmosphere. They produce a distinctive focal point and a dash of modernity. Neon lights can be designed to display motivational quotes, to set a calm environment, or to give a soft source of light, giving your private sanctuary a chic and modern feel.

Buy Now

Yellow Rice Lights

Your room's LED rice lights provide a functional and beautiful lighting choice. They offer a gentle, pleasant glow that produces a warm, welcoming environment. Their adaptability enables imaginative installation, such as draping them around items, on furniture, or on walls to give your area a magical and whimsical feel thus it is the best cheap decor idea or cheap diy decor idea.

Buy Now

Aesthetic Boho Posters for Room Decor Set

The eye-catching posters in your room serve as visual art that can arouse emotions and spark the imagination. They add more colour, depth, and character to your neighbourhood. Whether they include motivational quotes, stunning landscapes, or works by well-known artists, aesthetically pleasing posters improve the atmosphere, express your own taste, and create a visually appealing environment that expresses your interests and hobbies.

Buy Now

Modern Black Frame Round Decorative Wall Mirror Set

Mirrors on your walls that are decorative offer dimension, style, and practicality to your home is one of the best cheap decor ideas for the living room. They reflect natural light, enhancing the brightness and openness of your area. Mirrors can provide intriguing visual effects, enrich the overall design, and act as stunning focal pieces. They are an excellent addition to any home since they mix beauty and usefulness

Buy Now

Metal Flower Pot Planter Stand

A beautiful plant stand is the best interior idea for a bedroom that invites nature inside, providing a touch of beauty and freshness. It displays your favourite flora and creates a serene environment. Additionally acting as decorative accents, plant stands improve the overall appearance of your area while encouraging a healthier indoor environment and a sense of wellbeing. It is one of the best decor ideas for the bedroom.

Buy Now

 

(Disclaimer: The links in this article may be sponsored and do not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA. Zee Media shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the brand links.)

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

GST Council agrees to levy 28% tax on online gaming, casinos, horse racing; tax reduced on food served in cinema halls

From online gaming to eating in movie theatres, here's a list of things that got expensive and cheaper

Remember Mamta Kulkarni, Bollywood diva who raised eyebrows with nude shoot; drug case ended her career, is now a sadhvi

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

School Holidays 2023: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed as Yamuna water level rises; check dates here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE