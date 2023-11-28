Headlines

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

Explore great deals on baby walkers exclusively on Amazon

Discover ultimate scalp massagers under Rs 300 on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother-in-law of Sudha Murty, donated over Rs 208 crore, trusted by Obama, he is…

Upgrade your home with these Vacuum cleaner

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Give your baby restful sleep with amazing bed sets on Amazon

Explore great deals on baby walkers exclusively on Amazon

Discover ultimate scalp massagers under Rs 300 on Amazon

Actors who have appeared in most episodes of Koffee With Karan

9 nourishing foods for healthy eyes

8 benefits of eating puffed rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Anurag Dobhal wants to voluntarily quit show after Bigg Boss scolds him for calling makers 'biased'

Arjan Vailly singer Bhupinder Babbal 'pretends to sing live' at Animal event, gets 'exposed' as music ends abruptly

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Buy the latest irons under Rs 2,000

Want to get a stylish a classy look with these 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Want to get a stylish a classy look with these Steam Iron. With the latest discounts and offers excusively on Amazon.  Check out these deals quickly.

Agaro handheld garment steamer

If you are looking a steamer that you need for a hassle-free life. Then check out this Agaro handheld garment that will work more easier. It has a ceramic coating that will be distributing heat in a good amount. Don't worry about the fabric, it will be ironing embroidery or casuals outfits easily.

Buy Now on Amazon

Philips Steam Iron

Philips has always been it's customers favorite. This is equipped with a non-stick soleplate for smooth gliding fabrics.

Buy Now on Amazon

Havells Steam Iron

A perfect example of making your work easily. That will make clothes a brand new material. It will be also having water tank of 110ml. 

Buy Now on Amazon

USHA Steam Iron

Keep your clothes clean and without crisp left. Get USHA Steam iron that will transform your clothes into a next level. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    When Shah Rukh Khan said he would never be able to work with this superstar: 'Not many people are fond of...'

    20 killed in lightning strikes amid unseasonal rains in Gujarat

    Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

    Uttarkashi tunnel: Phones, wi-fi, bat, ball sent to trapped workers to relieve stress; check updates

    Meet man who donated Rs 142 crore, his first salary was Rs 760, led 419000 crore firm, his net worth is…

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

    Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

    In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

    Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

    In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE