Busting myths around health effects of protein supplements

In recent years, with the rise in the popularity of fitness and bodybuilding, many people have started incorporating protein supplements into their daily routines. Protein supplements are designed to help people meet their daily protein requirements and support muscle growth and recovery. However, despite the growing use of protein supplements, there are several myths and misconceptions surrounding their use. Some people believe that protein supplements can cause acne, gout, kidney stones, liver damage, heart problems, and hair loss, but these claims have not been scientifically proven.

Dr. Shri Iyer, Head of Nutrition Science, BUILD., shares some common myths and facts about protein supplements and their effects on various health conditions:

Myth: Protein supplements can cause acne.

Fact: There is no scientific evidence to support the claim that protein supplements cause acne. However, high protein diets may increase insulin levels, which can lead to an increase in androgen production, leading to acne in some individuals. But, this is not a direct effect of protein supplements.

Myth: Protein supplements can cause gout.

Fact: Gout is a type of arthritis caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints. High protein diets, especially those high in purine-rich foods, can increase uric acid levels in the blood and increase the risk of gout. However, protein supplements, in and of themselves, do not cause gout.

Myth: Protein supplements can cause kidney stones.

Fact: High protein diets may increase the excretion of calcium and uric acid in the urine, which can lead to the formation of kidney stones. However, this is not a direct effect of protein supplements and can be prevented by drinking enough water.

Myth: Protein supplements can cause liver damage.

Fact: Protein supplements are safe when used in moderation and as part of a balanced diet. However, consuming excessive amounts of protein can put a strain on the liver and cause some damage to it.

Myth: Protein supplements can cause heart problems.

Fact: There is no evidence to suggest that protein supplements cause heart problems. However, consuming excessive amounts of protein, particularly animal-based proteins, can increase the risk of heart disease by increasing cholesterol levels due to fats present in the animal-based foods.

Myth: Protein supplements can cause hair loss.

Fact: Protein supplements do not cause hair loss. Hair loss can be caused by a variety of factors, including hormonal imbalances, genetics, and nutrient deficiencies. Consuming an adequate amount of protein is important for hair health, as hair is made up of protein.

In conclusion, it is important to consult a doctor or a registered dietitian before starting a protein supplement regimen, especially if you have any underlying health conditions. It is also important to follow recommended dosages and to incorporate a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.