Budh Pradosh Vrat 2022: Know shubh muhurat, significance, do's and don'ts to worship Lord Shiva

The day of Pradosh Vrat is one where devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The Pradosh Vrat that falls on Wednesday is called Budh Pradosh Vrat and the one falling on Saturday is called Shani Pradosh Vrat. By observing a fast on this day, every desire of the devotees gets fulfilled.

Pradosh Vrat is observed on the Trayodashi date of both the fortnights of every month. This time Budh Pradosh Vrat will be observed on December 21, 2022, the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Paush month. In Pradosh Vrat, Lord Shiva is worshiped in the evening, 45 minutes before sunset and 45 minutes after sunset.

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2022 Shubh Muhurat

According to Udayatithi, Budh Pradosh Vrat will be observed on December 21, 2022. Its date will start on December 21, 2022, at 12.45 pm and will end on December 21 at 10.16 pm.

Budh Pradosh Vrat 2022 Significance

You can get rid of any disease by observing Budh Pradosh Vrat. You can get rid of defects. One can get rid of domestic discord and tribulations. That is, by observing Budh Pradosh Vrat, along with the blessings of Lord Shiva, the blessings of Mangalmurti will also shower on you. Apart from this, Pradosh Vrat is considered very auspicious for having a child. Pradosh Vrat is also considered very important and virtuous for debt relief.

Avoid these mistakes on the day of Budh Pradosh Vrat

1. Do not wear black clothes on this day.

2. Do not touch the Shivling even by mistake on this day.

3. Do not insult anyone on the day of Budh Pradosh Vrat.

4. Don't offer turmeric on Shivling on this day.

5. Don't consume Tamasic food, meat, alcohol, etc. on the day of the Budh Pradosh fast.

6. On the day of Budh Pradosh Vrat, do not show anger to anyone or do not get angry with anyone