Buddha Purnima 2025: Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak or Buddha Jayanti, is one of the most sacred festivals celebrated by Buddhists across the world. It marks the birth, enlightenment (nirvana), and death (parinirvana) of Lord Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Buddha Purnima 2025: Date

In 2025, Buddha Purnima will be observed on Monday, May 12. The date falls on the full moon day or Purnima in the Hindu month of Vaisakha, which usually occurs in April or May.

Buddha Purnima 2025: History

Buddha Purnima commemorates three major events in the life of Siddhartha Gautama. These include his birth in Lumbini, his enlightenment under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, and his Mahaparinirvana or death in Kushinagar. All these significant moments are believed to have happened on the same day, making this full moon extremely sacred for followers of Buddhism.

Born around 563 BCE to a royal family in present-day Nepal, Siddhartha renounced his luxurious life to seek the truth about human suffering. After years of intense meditation, he attained enlightenment and became the Buddha, which means the Awakened One.

Significance and Celebrations

Buddha Purnima is a day of spiritual reflection, compassion, and peace. Devotees visit Buddhist shrines, offer prayers, light candles and incense, and chant verses from sacred texts. Temples are decorated and some followers observe fasts or practice acts of charity. The Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya and other pilgrimage sites witness large gatherings.

The day reminds people of Buddha’s core teachings such as the path of non-violence, mindfulness, and the Middle Way to overcome suffering.

