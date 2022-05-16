Buddha Purnima 2022: Everything about Gautam Buddha’s birth and journey to enlightenment in Vaisakh

File Photo

Buddha Purnima is traditionally celebrated to commemorate the birth of Siddhartha Gautam on the full moon night of the month of Vaisakh. This year, it is being celebrated on May 16.

On Buddha Purnima, which is also known as Buddha Jayanti, people celebrate Siddhartha’s choice to renounce worldly pleasures and embrace the spiritual path to become a holy man. He chose to live such a life after witnessing the suffering of common people.

As per common belief, Buddha was born in a place that is now known as Nepal. Those living in Nepal celebrate this day in accordance to the full moon day of the Vaisakha month of the Buddhist calendar.

Many living in the Southeast Asian countries celebrate this day during the Vaisakha month of the Buddhist and Hindu calendar, which usually falls on April or May based on the Western Gregorian calendar.

History of Buddha Purnima

Siddhartha Gautama, who later became Gautam Buddha, was born as the prince of Kapilavastu. Predictions before his birth stated that he will either be a great ruler or a great monk. After his birth, Siddhartha’s family feared losing the crowned prince of Kapilavastu and hence confined him to the portals of the palace.

Soon after he turned 29, he starting witnessing things outside the palace and three things in particular caught his attention. He witnessed an old man, a dead body and a sick man. These things made him realise that life includes lots of sorrow and he decided to give up his royalty and take up simple living.

Thereafter, he went into deep meditation and attained enlightenment or Nirvana after which he was known as Gautam Buddha.

The day of Buddha Purnima is celebrated all over the world and is listed as a public holiday in several nations, including China, Cambodia, Indonesia, India, Singapore among others.