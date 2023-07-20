Headlines

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung crashes Cartier website after becoming new global ambassador, sells Rs 22 lakh necklace

The Cartier Panther Necklace 18k Yellow Gold sold out within minutes on the luxury brand's website.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

BTS V whose original name is Kim Taehyung is one of the most popular and beloved K-pop idols. He has once again showcased his influence as he sold out Cartier necklace within minutes on the luxury brand website. AftER it was announced that Kim Taehyung becomes a new global ambassador of the French luxury jewellery brand Cartier, The Panther Necklace 18k Yellow Gold sold out within minutes. 

“The Maison is very pleased to announce the pop icon V of BTS as the newest Cartier ambassador, wearing the Panthère de Cartier collection,” the luxury brand announced in a tweet. 

The brand shared a picture of the pop star wearing a dramatic red suit and showing off the brand’s iconic line Panthere de Cartier jewellery, including a ring and necklace set in yellow gold with tsavorite garnets and onyx.

V posted exclusive photos from the jewellery advertising campaign on his Instagram account. As passionate admirers raced to get their hands on the highly sought-after jewellery item, the uploaded content caused a massive spike in website traffic for the luxury brand. 

Only a few people were able to purchase the necklace, which had a price tag of almost 26,700 USD (21,91,693 INR). V's dedicated fan base and their unwavering support are demonstrated by the product's astonishingly quick disappearance.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by V (@thv)

D’Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President Chief MKG Officer, shared, “When it came to embodying the magnetism and aura of the panther, our choice naturally fell on V. He has the look and strength of character. A personality whose choices are guided by creativity as a dancer, musician or art lover, with this style and this elegance that belong only to him.”

V now joins Jisoo of Blackpink, Chinese star Gong Li, and Got7's Jackson Wang as a prominent group of Asian superstars who are Cartier ambassadors. The singer is also a brand ambassador for French luxury fashion label Celine.

