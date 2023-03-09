BTS Suga's Agust D solo tour: Know how to book Min Yoon-gi concert's tickets, details here

File photo

The K-pop supergroup BTS singer 'Suga' will go on his first-ever solo tour in April. Using the monikers "Suga" (his BTS stage name) and 'Agust D', Min Yoon-gi named his tour.

Suga's Agust D tour will begin in the United States, where he will perform in Belmont Park on April 26 and 27 as well as Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Oakland on May 3, 5, and 16.

After this, Suga will play in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 10–11, in Singapore, on June 17–18, and in Jakarta, Indonesia, from May 26–28. On June 24–25, he will perform at Seoul, South Korea's Jamsil Indoor Stadium. The details of Suga's solo tour's conclusion in Japan have not yet been made public.

Suga's concerts are also selling out more quickly like any other BTS tour, the bookings on Ticketmaster begun on March 3. BTS Army Members were given priority while making the reservation, followed by users of the Ticketmaster Verified Fan network.

Fans who were verified were granted preferential access to tickets with a specificcial access code, and after the Verified Fan pre-sale, a few seats remain on Ticketmaster.

If Ticketmaster is sold out of Suga tickets, a website like Vivid Seats can be checked as they almost certainly have a tonne of Agust D tickets available at various price points. Bonus: VividSeats.com is offering $20 off with the discount code RS2023.

This is a member of BTS`s first solo tour. Last year, the seven-piece band announced a brief hiatus in order to pursue solo chances while others completed their necessary military service. Suga, like the other members, has previously produced solo mixtapes, including two under the alias Agust D.

He has also dabbled in production for other musicians like Psy and his fellow bandmate Jung Kook. BTS announced last year that they would be taking a sabbatical to focus on their individual professions while underlining that this would not be a permanent arrangement.

They`ve certainly delivered on their promise, as the band continues to push group content, such as the upcoming series, while still pursuing lucrative solo pursuits. The group is also subject to mandatory military duty in South Korea, which is slated to last until 2025. According to Variety, Jin will reportedly be the first in line for service because he is the eldest member of the group.

(with inputs from ANI)