‘Bryan & Candy’ leads the race among the finest bath and body care products in India

Maintaining good skincare and body care is an investment one can make for the long run. It represents an individual’s personality as to how they carry themselves.

Hence, indulging in beauty products and services plays an important role to ace perfection. The beauty industry has got an ample number of bath and body essential brands in the market, but again it is the quality that matters for the consumers. ‘Bryan & Candy', a leading beauty brand has sculpted its name as one of the most trusted names among the beauty enthusiasts. The two wise men behind building this brand are Dipak Desai and Pallav Shah who have taken the brand to newer heights.

Incorporated in 2017, ‘Bryan & Candy' has got multiple skincare and body care products for different skin types catering to males and females of all age-groups. The body care brand has had its association with the high-class dermatologists from the USA. The research conducted by the team follows the latest global trends that are tried and tested before launching the products in the markets. All the products of the brand are certified by IFRA and it offers distinct fragrances that are imported from Europe. The products of the brand are positioned to compete with the luxurious and imported high-end beauty brands that are available in the Indian market. Some of the products under ‘Bryan & Candy' are bath and shower gels, sugar body scrubs, face and body polishes, hand and body lotions, body butter, grooming kit for men, fragrance body mists and body sprays. Offering an array of products to its customers, the brand offers anything and everything that pertains to skin care and body care issues. With its manufacturing and distribution unit in India, ‘Bryan & Candy' by 2022 aims to make its presence felt in Middle East, Africa and the South East Asian countries. Another important point to note is that the products under the brand are comparatively affordable than that of its competitors, and the price segment of the brand has worked brilliantly in the Indian market. Moreover, the major target market of ‘Bryan & Candy' is the Tier I and Tier II cities. The products are designed exclusively for the elite class as well as the working class people, youngsters and the millennials. Its core mission has been to provide a happy and healthy skin to everyone around the globe. The brand has successfully marched towards its goal and have built a strong clientele globally. The products of the beauty brand are available on its official website www.bryanandcandy.com. Besides this, the products are also available on the e-commerce websites including Amazon, Tata Cliq, Flipkart, Myntra and Nykaa. The brand in a time of three years has built a strong presence over the digital domain. Its target is to establish more than 5000 offline retail stores by the end of 2022.

From Brand Desk